the new series with Selena Gomez is a gem to discover

What happens when two great actors meet a teen idol who has more followers than the people of Canada? The result is called Only Murders In The Building, a very nice series available on Disney + starting August 31 – the 10 episodes will be released weekly every Tuesday – starring three champions: Steve Martin, who co-wrote the series with John Hoffman; Martin Short, who had previously worked with Martin on the remake de The father of the bride by Nancy Mayers, e Selena Gomez, which after Adam McKay and Woody Allen is increasingly launched in auteur cinema along the lines of Kristen Stewart.

The plot is strong in its linearity: the protagonists are three condominiums – Charles, a declining actor, Oliver, a theater director, and Mabel, an interior decorator – who live in the same building, the Arconia, in the heart of the Upper West Side. They do not know each other, but they share a passion for crime-themed podcasts that they listen to convulsively in the evening to forget their daily miseries until they are indirectly involved in one of the stories they are very knowledgeable about: a resident of their building has been found dead. , the police are convinced that it is suicide, but they are sure that there is something else involved.

When they discover they share the same fetish, they decide to record a podcast titled, in fact, Only Murders In The Building to give an account of the investigations in real time, slowly revealing the secrets, the leads and the possible solutions elaborated from episode to episode. The pace is pressing, the irony is subtle and the synergy between the protagonists is palpable in this series that plays on the most classic clichés of the yellow genre, peppering the narration of the hilarious ideas of Martin and Short, which work especially when they are together. Beyond the plot and the resolution of the case, in fact, the most successful moments of Only Murders are precisely those in which Martin, Short and Gomez, who is involved in the mystery much more than it seems, share the scene by trying their hand at detective. Yellow, after all, is only a pretext to reveal the complexity and frustration that each of the characters holds deep down: an artistic career that seems to have evaporated in the case of Martin, family difficulties in the case of Short and a not indifferent emotional detachment in the case of Gomez. It is thanks to the confrontation and the need to have a purpose that the trio will be able to find meaning in their existence and break the chains of ordinariness, making the viewer dream like them of living an adventure that you know how it begins but not you know where it can take it.

However, the variegated humanity of the inhabitants of Arconia, people who have lived all their lives in the same building and who risk never meeting each other – there is a bit of everything, from Michael Cyril Creighton in the the role of a mischievous condominium who lives with his cat in Jackie Hoffman in those of a perpetually irritable neighbor -, and a series of excellent cameos such as that of Tina Fey and, above all, of Sting, who will present himself as himself interacting with the character of Short. In short, the mix works by offering more than interesting ideas – there is an episode shot almost exclusively without audio, highlighting the total expressiveness of the performers – and a plot that, although predictable in some of its aspects, does not betray the mission to entice and interest the public. It’s a shame that the episodes are released on a weekly basis: Only Murders in the Building is the classic series to be devoured in one night and which, with the old generation represented by Charles and Oliver and the new one embodied by Mabel, demonstrates that a dialogue between the parties is, after all, still possible and that, above all, the union is strength.

READ ALSO

Selena Gomez, who deleted Instagram to detox