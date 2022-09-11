“The new service allows us to move towards a more personalized medicine”

Francesc Alberti considers that the new unified pathological anatomy laboratory, its digitization and its network design will allow Balearic public health to make a leap in quality that will benefit professionals and patients.

How did the project of creating a pathological anatomy laboratory with these characteristics come about in the Balearic Islands?

Talk began two and a half years ago of the need. And it materialized little by little after many meetings with the hospital Pathological Anatomy services led by Dr. Carlos Fernández Palomeque, in which the real needs of these hospital areas and the benefits at all levels that the process would have for the Balearic Islands were studied digitalization of samples and the possibility of consulting them online.

How will the new service benefit the islands of Minorca and Eivissa, with Pathology laboratories in their smaller hospitals compared, for example, with that of They are spases?

With a single, digitized laboratory that provides a network service to all public hospitals on the islands, there is a very clear general benefit, because the same quality of tissue samples is offered to all centers without exception, which can also consult them from their workstations at any time, also benefiting from all the technological improvements. All this, in addition, must result in more precise diagnoses.

And for the patient, what will those benefits be?

With higher quality digital samples and the introduction of artificial intelligence systems, progress can be made towards a more personalized medicine, online consultations can be made to other experts, when the doctor is, for example, faced with a very complex diagnosis. The trend in Spain in recent years has been to create these laboratories in larger hospitals. The Balearic Islands, on the other hand, has been the first to create a unified laboratory that works equally for all public hospitals at the same time and allows them to make that leap in quality jointly.

It is a project that begins now but will not end until the next legislature, with the construction of the laboratory’s physical headquarters in Son Llàtzer. Is there any risk of being interrupted by a political change?

I honestly think not. It is a well-founded project, which responds to the needs of our healthcare and offers very clear advantages in the organization of the work of Pathology services, allows a leap in quality in biopsy and cytology analysis and offers clear benefits to the patient.

Will it be necessary to hire more staff so that the new laboratory can function?

In principle it is not foreseen, the DIGIBAPAT will work with the same staff of the different Pathological Anatomy laboratories of the hospitals of the islands. Another thing is that in the future, due to the gradual increase, for example, of disease screening processes and the increase in the workload of laboratories, it will be necessary to hire more professionals, but for now it is not yet planned.