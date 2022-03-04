The new service for sending remittances to Cuba ‘does not go through any company belonging to GAESA’

After the Canadian company REVOLUGROUP Canada Inc. made public the announcement that there was added Cuba to its extensive list of 116 countries to which it sends remittances digitally From its REVOLUSEND platform, using the REVOLUPAY application, many questions and doubts have arisen around the news.

DIARIO DE CUBA spoke with Emilio Morales, president of the consulting firm Havana Consulting Group (HCG) and vice president in the US of REVOLUGROUP, to explain some of the essential elements of an option that promises to restore the possibility for emigrants to make easy shipments and directly to their relatives on the Island.

What made REVOLUGROUP CANADA INC decide to add Cuba to its list of 116 countries to which its platform sends remittances?

Given the high need to send remittances to the Island that exists at the moment, as a result of the prohibition of processing shipments from the US with companies sanctioned by the Department of State and the Department of the Treasury, belonging to the business structure of the Armed Forces Revolutionaries (FAR), and given that GAESA refuses to cede control of the remittance business to a civil entity, the company REVOLUGROUP CANADA INC decided to add Cuba to its long list of destinations for remittances.

Said decision has been made after studying the law and the sanctionswhich allowed making the necessary adjustments to its platform to adapt its product and satisfy the specific requirements, complying with all the limits imposed by the regulations of the Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) in the case of the Cuban market.

How does this mechanism adjust to compliance with the sanctions currently in force against the military business conglomerate GAESA?

It must be pointed out that This launch has been produced in accordance and in tune with the interest and desire expressed by the Joe Biden Administration to find a viable solution to rehabilitate remittance services to Cuba without them passing through the hands of the military. and, in this way, financially empower the Cuban people and be able to help entrepreneurs in Cuba, safely, quickly, directly, at low cost and without the aid passing through the hands of the military.

For it, The company has enabled the pertinent mechanisms so that the REVOLUPAY application can facilitate the sending of remittances to the Island from its REVOLUSEND platform and, directly, from wallet to wallet (between electronic wallets). The advantages of wallet to wallet, still unknown or little studied by the media, will be explained in detail at a press conference that we will give next Tuesday [10:00AM, hora de Cuba]where they will talk in detail about its operation, the features it has and the benefits it brings to Cubans.

Is this a decision that concerns a setback in Washington’s policy towards Havana, as pro-regime groups in the US claim?

I want to clarify some false rumors or erroneous interpretations that certain press have leaked, expressing in their reports that REVOLUGROUP was authorized by the US to make remittances to Cuba, something that is not true. In this sense, I can say that the pertinent steps were taken to inform the Treasury Department of the availability of the platform, its features, security levels and scope, with the aim of informing them of the future steps of the company to put operating its digital payment platform adapted to the regulatory conditions of the Cuban market, based on the law and OFAC specifications.

In this sense, the response received by OFAC clarifies that there are exceptions to the law that allow remittances to the Island from the United States to be processed, as long as these transactions are not made through entities that belong to the Cuban Armed Forces and by entities owned by the Cuban Government that are sanctioned by the Department of State and the Department of the Treasury.

That is why the company has taken advantage of these exceptions and has decided to incorporate Cuba.

I clarify this detail emphatically, because there are certain little characters who usually pay homage to the Cuban regime and have unduly taken this announcement as their own victory, when it does not belong to them. Even the Cuban press has echoed this manipulated news.

The money that is sent to Cuba through the REVOLUPAY application does not pass, nor will it ever pass, through any company belonging to GAESA or through any that the regime may inventas was the case of ORBIT SA, trying to simulate or camouflage the flow of humanitarian money into the hands of the Armed Forces and mechanisms of repression on the Island. REVOLUPAY is a totally hermetic, secure platform and does not have and will never have a contractual relationship with no Cuban entity.