The new setbacks of Lionel Messi after a real estate investment
The Argentinian striker from Paris Saint-Germain was the victim of the dishonesty of the former owners of his residence in Ibiza.
While PSG are going to play their first Champions League match this season against Juventus (9 p.m.), all heads are fully focused on this first important European deadline. All except perhaps that of Lionel Messi.
Indeed, as reported by the show “Ya es Mediodia” of Telecinco, the attacker Argentinian faces problems with his villa in Ibiza caused by his former owners. The latter would have decided to extend the property by 16,000m2 without the authorization of the authorities and they built two rooms without the required license.
Lionel Messi therefore owns a house without a building permit or certificate of occupancy because of this procedural flaw on the part of the former owners. To relieve the Pulga of this file which has been going on for months already, the procedure has been entrusted to its lawyers. Illegally constructed parts will most certainly be destroyed.
