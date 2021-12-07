the new shirts from Sampdoria, Genoa and Spezia

Listen to the audio version of the article

(From our correspondent, Francesca Faralli) – Today, at 16 at the Genoa Stock Exchange Building, the press conference to present the new jerseys was held – with the sponsor My Liguria – which will be worn by the three Ligurian Serie A teams: Sampdoria, Genoa And Spice after the partnership signed with the Liguria Region.

PAOLO ODONE (Genoa Chamber of Commerce) – «It is an honor to do this with football teams, we are a region that has three and all of them will have a better future. To everyone I want to say that there is another thing that supports Liguria, buying under the house. Long live the sport, the promotion of Liguria and a good luck to all ».

PIERLUIGI PERACCHINI (mayor of La Spezia) – «Football is a window on the world, we thank the Liguria region for this initiative that involves us with our team that has roots that date back to 1906, which won a championship. A great history and tradition. We are in Serie A and we still want to be a showcase on the world ».

GIOVANNI TOTI – “It was not a health walk to approve this provision. I thank everyone who made this day possible. Good opportunity to welcome back to Zangrillo who represents the new ownership of Genoa. I think it is a moment to stay close to Sampdoria, which is experiencing a difficult moment but which will be able to rise again with the tenacity and determination of all the teams in Liguria. The idea starts from the awareness that the promotion of the territory, from all points of view, is a richness that must be expressed. The promotional campaigns carried out have brought a lot to Liguria, so why not make the most of the opportunity that gives us being a small Region but with three teams in Serie A. We, like Lombardy, is not a trivial matter. Three teams that Ligurian fans have in their hearts but which are also a piece of Italian football history. They are also broadcast abroad and therefore it seemed to us, in this moment of recovery in the country, to use the opportunity that these teams give us. I thank all the individual players who will proudly wear the shirt both in Italy and abroad. It is an extraordinary marketing operation that can help so many people. In three days we will start with the Derby, then for the rest of the championship we hope to see the results on the economic fabric ».

ALBERTO ZANGRILLO – «I am particularly grateful to our hosts, Dr. Odone and my friend Toti. Thanks also to my colleagues from Serie A. It is right to think of all the sporting identities and other categories that are extremely active in a dynamic Region that promotes itself. I think I have to interpret it in the most logical and linear way: I am here to receive a gift. I was reminded of the parable of the Gospel according to Matthew, the parable of the talents. When you receive a gift you have to make it bear fruit. We must act as a booster of our extraordinary Region and allow a thought to the other situations that as a football club undertake to do something in the social, in all the initiatives to promote the Ligurians. It is an amazing region that has fallen asleep a little. The first important thing not only from the point of view of football, but also in the commitment of an important club, our task is to promote in a modern and original way what is necessary to start a dream ».

ALBERTO BOSCO – «I join Dr. Zangrillo in his thanks to the institutions. I am Genoese, born and raised here and it is a pride to bring my land on the shirt of my heart. I thank the institutions for having thought about football. As for Sampdoria, our connection with the territory has been very strong in strategic development. We have invested a lot in Bogliasco in infrastructure. The boys live at Casa Samp because we want them to live in the Municipality of Bogliasco to help athletes grow. We have inaugurated SampCity which is a few meters from here. We believe that the association between the Sampdoria brand and Genoa is important. We want Sampdoria to be associated with Piazza De Ferrari. The club believes in it a lot and having crowned this path with the Liguria brand on the shirt is very important. It is a commitment that will have to see us even more active ».

PHILIP PLATEK – «On behalf of the Platek and Spezia Calcio family, I thank President Toti and the Liguria Region for this agreement which fills me with great pride. The promotion of the territory is a key point of our society. Spezia Calcio does not only want to promote sport but also to promote the territory and be its ambassadors. As you know, Americans are lovers of Liguria, I convinced many of my countrymen just by showing them the photographs I took on my travels around Liguria ».

GIULIO MAGIORE – «It is an honor to wear Liguria on the shirt. We will try to bring into play the values ​​of this Region. We will try to pass on our beauties to our companions too ».

FABIO QUAGLIARELLA – «I was born and raised by the sea, as the best region of Liguria. When I have time, I turn it all around. It has wonderful places and I do not hide the fact that after football I would like to stop here and that says a lot about how I live here. It is a Region where you live well in private life ».