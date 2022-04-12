The new shooting of the doctor of “Back to the future”

Now Christopher Lloyd, known for playing Dr. Emmett Brown, in Return to the future, stars in a film about a famous American toy and costume store, Spirit Halloween, which has 1,425 branches throughout the country. They produce Strike Back Studios, Hideout Pictures and Particular Crowd. It is advertised as an adventure movie for the whole family.

Rachael Leigh Cook accompanies Christopher Lloyd at the head of the cast.

The plot has locality in a rural locality. After a new Spirit Halloween store appears in a deserted mall, three high school friends dare to spend the night locked inside the store during Halloween night. But they soon discover that the store is haunted by an angry evil spirit that has possessed creepy animatronic characters. “The children embark on a thrilling and hair-raising adventure to survive the night and avoid being possessed themselves,” reads the official synopsis.

Newcomer David Poag is directing, while Billie Bates has written the screenplay. spirit-halloween It has already finished, with a view to release in October 2022.

Remember that you can read more stories from cinema and stay up to date with all film premieres in Decine21.com.