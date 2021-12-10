“The new simulator? An improvement in every aspect”

Ferrari arrives at Yas Marina, site of the last grand prix of the 2021 Formula 1 World Championship, with high chances of finishing third in the Constructors’ World Championship. If that were the case, the Prancing Horse team would have achieved the seasonal goal set before the winter tests held last February.

Arriving at the last act of the season, Charles Leclerc summed up what he managed to do and achieve over the course of this 2021. The balance at the end of the season, according to the Monegasque, is positive. The team has grown, has improved not a little compared to last season.

“I am happy with my season. This year we have been rather unlucky in some races, in which we have lost several points like in Munich, Budapest, but also on other tracks. But that is part of the season and beyond that I think I am. having had a good season “.

“We have progressed as a team compared to 2020, after a very complex season, but we have worked together in the right direction and finally we have seen some results arrive this season. So I hope that much greater satisfactions can come for us starting from next season”.

What Ferrari has improved the most over the last 12 months are the operations on the track and also, if not above all, the work to be done on the car package at its disposal. Maximizing a car’s potential is very important, especially in today’s Formula 1. That’s why, according to Leclerc, these improvements will only benefit Ferrari in 2022 and in the future.

“We have optimized track operations and how to maximize the package we have. I think we have done a great job this season. Of course, there is still a lot to do for the 2022 car. But as a team we are working hard. well and we know what our weaknesses have been. We are working on it. We have grown a lot as a team in 2021 “.

The new simulator looks promising

Ferrari then adopted a new simulator that replaces the “spider” used in recent seasons. Leclerc admitted that he hasn’t used it yet, but he still wanted to talk about it and did so with enthusiastic tones.

“For the moment I haven’t used it, so we’ll see how it goes. But I think it looks fantastic. And yes, we’ll see. I think it’s an improvement in everything, in every aspect, especially from the point of view of the sensations for us drivers. It’s very difficult to recreate them and make them look a lot like what we feel in the single-seaters. So I think it’s a step forward especially in terms of the feeling of us drivers. That should be one of the improvements. But I haven’t tried it yet. “

Read also:

To conclude, Leclerc gave his opinion on what happened between Verstappen and Hamilton in Jeddah, with the Dutchman who braked the 7-time world champion and, at the end of the race, was punished with 10 “to add to the time. However, remember that this did not affect the final result.

“I wouldn’t want to be involved in the duel between Max and Lewis, in what happened, but obviously in Jeddah it was all very confusing. I saw the onboards and it was all confused. Maybe, though, the last part of their duel was a little over the limit, in my opinion “, concluded the Ferrari driver.