the new simulator will debut in one of the last GPs

Ferrari has secured the role of third force in the world championship by snatching it from McLaren, which has clearly fallen in the last few races. With the fifth place of Charles Leclerc and the sixth of Carlos Sainz the Scuderia has opened an increasingly important gap with the Woking team, bringing the advantage to 31.5 points in the Constructors’ classification.

The Cavallino team, in addition to seeking a correct relocation in the F1 hierarchy after the bad fall of last year (ended the world championship of teams in sixth place), dedicates a lot of attention to preparing for next year’s season, when the single-seaters will enter into action. ground effect.

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF21, Carlos Sainz Jr, Ferrari SF21 Photo by: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images

In Maranello, a silent revolution is being completed in the adaptation of the factory: the Gestione Sportiva has undergone an important expansion to equip the team with the most modern facilities to create a competitive single-seater again.

There is a lot of anticipation for the new Dynisma DGM simulator to come into operation at full capacity in the new glass building that was built between the GeS and the Fiorano track.

The DMG (Dynisma Motion Generator) simulator offers maximum bandwidth with minimum latency by integrating software to hardware, removing any possible obstacles between the pilot and data acquisition. This new tool, therefore, represents a strategic resource of the Cavallino which in 2022 will aim for victory again.

The gestation of the Dynisma simulator was strongly influenced by the COVID-19 pandemic, especially as Ferrari did not limit itself to copying the excellence of Mercedes and Red Bull, because Mattia Binotto wanted to go beyond simulators that move like a sled on tracks, taking a different, certainly more sophisticated path that has the ambition of becoming the new state of the art.

It is therefore not surprising that the “spider”, as we have defined it in comparison with the Moog solution in use for years, has had a longer development phase than expected. But the good news is that the fine-tuning and calibration work has almost been completed, so it is now ready to go into… action.

“We are commissioning the simulator – said Mattia Binotto -, that is to say that we are completing the development, after having made a comparison of data with the old one”.

“Our intention is to use it officially between now and the end of the season to prepare for a GP, so that it can be fully homologated and ready for next season”.

The 672, design code of the 2022 single-seater, was born on the old simulator (Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz have been driving this virtual car since the beginning of the year), but development work will be done on the new one.