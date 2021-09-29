the new single “999” is also a success

With the single “999”, Selena Gomez marks his first collaboration with the Colombian singer-songwriter Camilo and together they embrace yet another milestone. The song is climbing the most coveted charts in the international artistic scenario and arrives following a great success conquered by the very popular American star: with his first EP in Spanish called “Revelacion”, Selena is officially the only female artist to reach the summit in the famous Billboard chart of Latin albums from 2017.

Written by the hand of Camilo, the song “999” encourages you to open your heart and to express, without shame and fear, their feelings so as to take that unique and fundamental step that unites two people. The unspoken words, the fear of rejection, shyness must never hold back those who have a pure feeling: in fact, the two artists invite the listener to never stop and find the courage to express their every emotion.

The Latin pop style characterizes the piece that is enriched by the contamination of two very particular voices that mix with sweetness and harmony. Thanks to this collaboration, the two artists have had theopportunity to get to know each other better despite the same, without ever meeting, they had a lot of mutual respect.

In a long interview Camilo declared that he has always appreciated Selena and one of his dreams was precisely to duet with her: “Working with Selena Gomez is a great honor. From the beginning the song was written with her voice in mind and it wouldn’t exist without her. I created it dreaming of this collaboration “.

Likewise, Selena immediately admired the artistic skills of the colleague enough to launch into this new musical project with enormous enthusiasm: “Camilo is a fantastic songwriter and singer who has the courage to pour his feelings into everything he creates and this has brought us together so much right from the start”.