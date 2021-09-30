News

the new single in spanish “Baila Conmigo” is coming

Feat. Rauw Alejandro and Tainy



27 January 2021




Surprise! Selena Gomez announced the release of a new song in Spanish entitled “Baila Conmigo “. It was made with two Latin music stars: the producer Tainy and the singer Rauw Alejandro, both Puerto Ricans. I took listen to it on a loop from Friday 29 January, let the countdown begin!

It is not the first time that Selena collaborates with Tainy. The two had already worked together in 2019, in the single “I Can’t Get Enough” with J Balvin and Benny Blanco. You can listen to it again below!

A few days ago Sel promised the imminent release of new music in Spanish by publishing this post with written “Soon”:

The 28-year-old has returned to singing in the language of her origins in “De Una Vez“, a song that recounts a path of rebirth and personal growth released on January 15th.

ph: getty images


