the new single “Just Look Up” is released today, taken from the soundtrack of the new Netflix movie “Don’t Look Up”

It will come out Friday 10 December the official soundtrack of the new Netflix movie “Don’t Look Up“, from now already available in preorder. The soundtrack includes the single “Just Look Up” from Ariana Grande and Kid Cudi, out today on all digital platforms. The two artists are also featured in the film in the roles of Riley Bina and DJ Chello, a powerful pop music duo.

“Just Look Up”Was co-written and composed by Ariana Grande, Kid Cudi, Nicholas Britell, two-time Academy Award-nominated and Emmy Award-winning composer who wrote the entire score, and Academy Award-nominated songwriter Taura Stinson.

The soundtrack of the film will also contain the unreleased track “Second Nature” from Bon Iver, two-time Grammy-winning songwriter, composed by the songwriter himself along with Justin Vernon and Nicholas Britell.

“Just Look Up” from Ariana Grande and Kid Cudi and the entire soundtrack of “Don’t Look Up“Have recently been awarded by Hollywood Music In Media Awards respectively as best original song and how best original soundtrack.

“It was a privilege to collaborate with Ariana Grande, Kid Cudi and Taura Stinson on our song “Just Look Up”, a love song that turns into a rallying cry, as it was an honor to work with Justin Vernon on the original song. by Bon Iver “Second Nature” he claims Britell. “My soundtrack ranges from absurd big band jazz to touching and deep orchestral music. Many of the projects I’ve worked on with Adam McKay have, each in their own way, the exploration of sound as their central theme: they are all a unique blend of gravity and absurdity. Notably, Don’t Look Up captures a growing sense of amazement at just how insane reality really is“.

Written and directed by Academy Award winner Adam McKay (The Big Short, Vice), “Don’t Look Up”Tells the story of Kate Dibiasky (Jennifer Lawrence) and Dr. Randall Mindy (Leonardo DiCaprio), two low-level astronomers who make a surprising discovery of a comet orbiting within the solar system. The problem is that the comet is on a direct collision course with Earth. The other, even bigger problem is that no one really seems to care. Indeed, warning humanity of a killer of planets the size of Everest is an awkward fact to communicate. With the help of Dr. Oglethorpe (Rob Morgan), Kate and Randall embark on a media tour that takes them from the office of an indifferent Orlean president (Meryl Streep) and his flattering son and chief of staff, Jason (Jonah Hill), on the airwaves of The Daily Rip, a light morning show hosted by Brie (Cate Blanchett) and Jack (Tyler Perry). With just six months before the comet makes an impact, managing the news cycle and grabbing the attention of the social media obsessed audience before it’s too late proves incredibly comical – what it will take to get the world to look in. tall?

In the stellar cast of “Don’t Look Up“, Out in selected cinemas on 10 December come on Netflix on 24, Mark Rylance, Ron Perlman, Timothée Chalamet, Himesh Patel, Melanie Lynskey, Michael Chiklis and Tomer Sisley are also present.

Don’t Look Up (Soundtrack From the Netflix Film)

Just Look Up – Ariana Grande and Kid Cudi

Discovery – Nicholas Britell

Ephemeris – Nicholas Britell

On Hold – Nicholas Britell

The Call – Nicholas Britell

C-5 Galaxy – Nicholas Britell

Don’t Look Up – Main Title Theme – Nicholas Britell

BASH Corporate Ident – “Liif” – Nicholas Britell

Hyperobject Approaches – Nicholas Britell

My Boyfriend Broke Up With Me – Nicholas Britell

The Arrest – Nicholas Britell

It’s A Strange Glorious World – Nicholas Britell

The Launch – Nicholas Britell

The BASH Presentation – Nicholas Britell

Kate Goes Home – Nicholas Britell

FEMA-BASH Commercial – Nicholas Britell

Arrival At The Hangar – Nicholas Britell

There Is A Comet – Nicholas Britell

The Comet Appears – Nicholas Britell

The Prayer For Stuff – Nicholas Britell

The BASH Launch – Nicholas Britell

Twenty-Four Drones Is Enough – Nicholas Britell

It All Comes Down To This – Nicholas Britell

Thanksgiving (Overture To Logic And Knowledge) – Nicholas Britell

The End? – Nicholas Britell

Memento Mori – Nicholas Britell

Don’t Look Up – End Credits Suite – Nicholas Britell

Logic Waltz In B Major (Bonus Track) – Nicholas Britell

Don’t Look Up – Main Title Suite (Bonus Track) – Nicholas Britell

Ode To Science (Bonus Track) – Nicholas Britell

Second Nature – Bon Iver