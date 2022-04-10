The new Smart is an electric SUV and will arrive from China in 2023

The new Smart #1 will arrive in 2023 on the European market with a radical change compared to the car that revolutionized the industry 20 years ago

After 20 years of putting into production a model that renewed the idea of ​​an urban, modern and versatile vehicle, such as the Smart ForTwo of the late 1990s, the brand relaunches itself with the announced electric SUV which they officially presented a few weeks ago, after more than a year of development between the Concept Car and the real vehicle.

The new car is fruit of the new management of Smart, shared between Mercedes-Benz and the Chinese company Geelyso its design and technology will be a kind of “showcase for the world” of what the Asian giant is capable of doing. Zhejiang Geely Holding Group Co, is also the owner of Volvo since he bought it from Ford Motor Company in 2010.

Although it is no longer just a Mercedes-Benz brand but a partnership with the Chinese Geely, the Smart #1 has many visual similarities with the latest models of the German house.

The new Smart is called #1 and is a B-SUV4.27 meters long, 1.82 wide and 1.64 high, with a wheelbase of 2.75 meters and a weight of 1,820 kilos, something high for its dimensions, but absolutely justified by the weight of the battery.

Fairly The battery is one of the strong points of the car. It has a capacity of 66 kWhis composed of cells of type NCM (Nickel Cobalt Manganese)and the brand advertises that with a full charge, the Smart #1 will have a autonomy which, depending on the specification, will vary between 420 and 440 kilometers of WLTP cycle.

The strong separation of the passenger compartment between the right and left seats is a hallmark of the Smart style

The charge of that battery can be both with direct current and alternating current. In the first case, it admits power of up to 150 kW with which it would complete 80% of the load in just 30 minutes. If the load is alternating current, can receive up to 22kW and in that case the load of the same percentage of the battery will demand three and a half hours.

The electric motor is located on the rear wheels, with an excellent power of 268 CV and with a torque of 343Nm that will allow you to push the almost two tons of weight of the car with solvency. Top speed is electronically limited to 180 km/h.

As it has a rear electric motor, the hood space, originally exclusive to the impeller, has a storage compartment in which the battery charger can be transported

But beyond the electronics and its great autonomy, the Smart #1 once again marks an aesthetic path that has roots in its ancestors, not only in the Smart ForTwo and ForFour, but also in its first life as a vehicle produced by Mercedes. -Benz. the details of minimalista clear separation between the left and right squares, a slim dash that displays information to the driver without interfering with their viewing angleand a great 12.8″ center screen and a steering wheel clearly reminiscent of the first Smart, make this car have a very marked personal design.

The rear seats can be slid separately forwards and backwards, in addition to having

As a distinctive novelty, there is special attention to the comfort in the rear seatssince the seats can be move backwards and forwards separately, with a stroke of 13 cm between one position and another, and the backrests tilt at 5 different points up to an angle of 20°.

The only thing that has not been published yet is its price, which will surely be known closer to the end of the year, when the marketing of this particular vehicle begins.

