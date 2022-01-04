the new smart TVs will have a platform for NFTs – Nerd4.life

Among the novelties announced by Samsung during CES 2022 there is also the “NFT Aggregation Platform“It is a digital platform through which users will be able to purchase and view NFTs on new ones smart TV of the NEO QLED, MicroLED ranges and The Frame series of the Asian giant.

NFTs have been one of the most discussed topics in the videogame field and not only during 2021 and this new frontier of buying and selling virtual goods is becoming increasingly popular. Apparently now Samsung also wants to enter this world, fully supporting NFTs with its Smart TVs, the first in the world to support this technology.

A first image of the new NFT platform of Samsung’s smart TVs

Thanks to the “NFT Aggregation Platform” users will be able to preview NFTs available for purchase on various marketplaces, complete with full details on the author and metadata of the blockchain.

Those who already have NFTs will be able to use the Samsung platform to view their purchases as a kind of display case. The whole also supports “Smart Calibration”, a new technology that automatically adjusts the TV settings, in this case based on the parameters chosen by the author of the NFT in terms of brightness, color tone and much more.

More details on the “NFT Aggregation Platform” of Samsung smart TVs will be revealed in the course of 2022.

Still on the subject of Smart TV, Samsung has also announced the Gaming Hub for its models that will allow gaming in streaming or on consoles with the same controller.