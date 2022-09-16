Entertainment

The new Snow White with Rachel Zegler and Gal Gadot announces its release date

Days ago, Disney gave the first glimpse of The little Mermaid, the live-action version of the animated classic of the same name. After the success obtained with Cinderella Y Beauty and the Beastthe studio already has another princess story on the way: Snow White.

The new version of Snow White (Snow White) will feature performances by Rachel Zegler as protagonist and Gal Gadot like the Evil Queen. We must remember that Zegler rose to stardom after starring in the remake of West Side Story by Steven Spielberg, while Gadot did the same with the role of Wonder Woman.

