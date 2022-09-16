The new Snow White with Rachel Zegler and Gal Gadot announces its release date

Days ago, Disney gave the first glimpse of The little Mermaid, the live-action version of the animated classic of the same name. After the success obtained with Cinderella Y Beauty and the Beastthe studio already has another princess story on the way: Snow White.

The new version of Snow White (Snow White) will feature performances by Rachel Zegler as protagonist and Gal Gadot like the Evil Queen. We must remember that Zegler rose to stardom after starring in the remake of West Side Story by Steven Spielberg, while Gadot did the same with the role of Wonder Woman.

Rachel Zegler will be in charge of giving life to the beautiful Snow White

The duo of actresses will be accompanied by Martin Klebba, who will play Grumpy, one of the seven dwarfs in history. Also, this version of the animated classic will feature a new character named Jonathan, who will be played by Andrew Burnap.

Days ago, during Disney’s D23 Expo, the arrival of the new Snow White which was filmed in 2021. Now it has been confirmed that the premiere of the tape will be for the March 22, 2024.

The direction of the film will be in charge of Marc webbknown for his work on The Amazing Spider-Man. The film’s script is also in good hands, as it was written by Erin Cressida (The girl on the train) and Greta Gerwigwho previously wrote and directed little women and is currently working on the film Barbie with Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling.

Gal Gadot will play the role of the Wicked Witch

Snow White tells the story of a beautiful princess who is left in the care of her stepmother, the Evil Queen, after the death of her father. The queen, jealous of Snow White and her beauty, devises a plan to kill the young woman. So she hires a hunter to follow her into the woods and kill her, but he can’t do it. Meanwhile, Snow White escapes from her and comes to meet seven dwarfs, a poisoned apple and the “kiss of love” from a prince that wakes her from lethargy.

Disney has promised that the new version of the classic will be a renewed adaptation for the times, so it is likely that the plot of the film will undergo some other modification.

Of course, this new version has not been without controversy. As with The Little Mermaid, which includes an actress of color to play Ariel, many criticized Zegler’s choice for the role of Snow White. The choice of the actress of Latin origin was criticized for not being white enough, since the character’s name refers to her skin color. Likewise, the decision to return to having dwarf actors to portray said characters was also involved in a great deal of controversy.

You have to remember that Snow White He is one of the longest-running characters. Disney. The original animated film, which was called Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs, was released in 1937 and was the first animated film in history, thus paving the way for a string of classics that would also hit the screen with total success.

