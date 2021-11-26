the new soccer game will be unveiled with a gameplay video in January – Nerd4.life

UFL represents a very interesting novelty for the entire videogame panorama, given that it is a new contender in the field of football simulations, therefore we welcome with great interest the announcement of a first presentation of the game, which is now quite close, which will be shown with del video gameplay to January 2022.

There is not much else to know, to be honest: with a very brief email, the developers of Strikerz Inc. have made it known that in January 2022 they will hold a presentation event dedicated to UFL, during which the game in question will finally be shown, specifically with gameplay, so it will be possible to see it in action.

“We don’t have a press release today, but we have a major announcement! Strikerz Inc. will be holding a special gaming event in January 2022, in which we will reveal the long-awaited UFL gameplay,” the team wrote in a new email sent today.

UFL, for now we have only seen Oleksandr Zinchenko

“Stay tuned for more information on the date and place of the event”.

Most likely it will be a streaming presentation, or in any case in video, but we are waiting to know the date on which this will be organized. After the first announcement trailer, UFL gameplay has never been seen, so there is great curiosity for this soccer game that aims to challenge giants like FIFA 22 and eFootball. For the moment we know that Oleksandr Zinchenko and Roberto Firmino are testimonials of the game.