the new spot for the UEFA Champions League – Nerd4.life

Let’s see the new spot from PlayStation for the UEFA Champions League. Surely you will not have missed it if you follow football and have seen some matches of the event, but it is also interesting to watch it independently, beyond the sporting event, of which PlayStation is the official sponsor.

In fact it is about four different spots combined into one video. The theme is always the same: the most iconic characters of the PlayStation world that somehow take the field. After all, who wouldn’t pass the ball to Kratos? Let’s read more details taken from the official press release.

Sony Interactive Entertainment is delighted to present a new creative TV spot (also known as an advertising bumper) that will appear during UEFA Champions League football matches, featuring some of the most iconic characters from the PlayStation franchises.



The collaboration between PlayStation and UEFA has continued for over 24 years on the subject of football experiences, and the TV commercial celebrates the shared passion that unites fans from all over the world between football and video games.



The cutscene will portray God of War’s Kratos and Atreus looking menacingly at the opposing team’s players; Ratchet and Clank appear on the pitch through a dimensional rift with a stretcher to rescue an injured player; Horizon Forbidden West’s Aloy join the team, using her focus and tactical expertise to strategize and lead players to victory, and Uncharted’s Nathan Drake skilfully scramble up the stadium to proudly support his team.



PlayStation and the UEFA Champions League recently renewed their partnership for 2021-24, continuing the long relationship that began in 1997. The agreement also includes sponsorship rights for the UEFA Super Cup, the UEFA Youth League and the UEFA Futsal Champions League .