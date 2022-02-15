“The new stadium is revolutionary for a reason”

In the aftermath of the victory of Milan against Sampdoria which brought Pioli’s team back to the top of the standings, Ivan Gazidis was interviewed by Forbes.

The Rossoneri CEO commented on the current moment of Milan and then returned to talk about the new stadium:

ON AC MILAN: “We are on the right track. The basis of all this are the young players who transform themselves with AC Milan into world-class talents who then raise the level of the team, which then increases our revenues and allows us to invest more in the squad to be able to keep them. I am very optimistic about what we will do. And I am very confident that we will give something to the clubs, the city and the next generation that will make them feel proud to be Milanese. “

Gazidis, Milan, San Siro

ON THE NEW STADIUM: “It is groundbreaking for the two teams on their journey back to the top of European football. And it is revolutionary, actually, for Italian football because we have had a decade dominated by Juventus in its new stadium. It is not healthy for a league that needs to increase its global appeal. If we don’t build stadiums in Italy, we know what the future will be. We know what we are giving to our children. And the legacy they will have is a championship that continues to be in a long, slow and steady decline. It is not a responsible future to be handed over to the next generation. I don’t think this is the future of Italian football. I think Italian football is absolutely ready for a relaunch“.