“The new stadium will be incredible. Super League? I tell you mine!”

The managing director of AC Milan, Ivan Gazidisspoke live at Expo Dubai 2020 talking about football, Champions League, Milan and the stadium theme:

About his football career: “I had a unique career in football, which began in 1994 in the United States in order to be able to organize the MLS. In 2019 I went to Arsenal, as chief executive, alongside Arsene Wenger in the new stadium, the Emirates Stadium. Three years ago I had the honor of arriving at Milan, which was going through a bad period. Milan is a global brand that has millions of fans: there was no better project for me ”.

On the football to come: “I believe that green and cultural sustainability are important for the future of football. Football is an interesting mix of many elements. People are passionate about football: if a team loses, in the following week a fan will be emotionally down. You have to be able to acquire this passion from the fans. They are important values ​​”.

On the Champions: “Champions League or not is an important obstacle, as a promotion or relegation. An example is the NFL in the United States, a business model where the best players in the world play. Is the Super League an example? Yup.”.

On the stadium: “We must necessarily build a new stadium. The new stadiums are accessible to all. The transformation in the Premier League stadiums radically changed English football, becoming a sort of Super League. Italian football fell because it did not invest in infrastructure. Building a new green and sustainable stadium in Milan is extraordinary and it is essential to return to the top: both on and off the pitch. It took us three years to design the new stadium. We finally got the approval. It will be totally private ”.

Still on the stadium: “It is not that we are only building the stadium in Milan, but we are also developing and modernizing the adjacent area. San Siro is a single stadium, but it is now old and made of concrete. The new stadium will be accessible 365 days a year, not just during the match. It’s not just about football “.

On the Milan brand in the Gulf: “The numbers are incredible. We are trying to increase engagement in these areas as well. We have a long partnership with Emirates. Both we and them have values ​​that are always geared towards the future. We grow together. We have a lot of fans in these regions, and we want to bring the team here too. The Gulf is an important region, we have to be here ”.