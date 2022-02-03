“The new stadium will be the most sustainable in Europe. The return to San Siro? The fans excited me.”

Interviewed on Gulf News, the Rossoneri CEO Ivan Gazidis talked about his experience in the Rossoneri at 360 degrees. These are his words: “Over the years, Dubai has become a strategically important region for us, as evidenced by the numerous partnerships we have here, including the main partner Emirates since 2007, the official partner of the SIRO hotel, the official partner Expo 2020 Dubai and official local partner Jeeny. Being here not only gives us the opportunity to meet all these great partners, it allows us to be closer to our local fan base of 2.5 million people throughout the year. year, but it also gives us the opportunity to show the potential of the Milan brand on the global stage of Expo 2020, promoting the positive values ​​of football at the event. “





On the new stadium: “This is something in which, as a club, we strongly believe, as demonstrated by the project of the new AC Milan stadium, which will be the best and most sustainable in Europe and will also be the key to the future development of the club, of the city ​​of Milan and Italian football in general. Hosting this event during such a powerful platform as the Expo is a great source of pride for us, and is in line with our overall ambition to set the standard for others in our industry. and beyond when it comes to important topics such as innovation and sustainability “.





On Milan: “It is a huge community and a family of over 500 million people globally. AC Milan belongs to everyone within that community and it is therefore our responsibility to put the fans at the center of everything we do. We are well aware of what it means to be an AC Milan fan because everyone at the club shares a love and passion for the Rossoneri colors, which is why we are so proud to be in Dubai representing AC Milan this week. “





On Emirates: “Emirates has been a fantastic partner for the club since 2007 and the 2010/11 season, it is also featured on the front of our jersey, bringing the brand to the fore in the hearts and minds of our more than 500 million AC Milan fans. . We are incredibly proud and it allows us to be closer to our local fan base of over 2.5 million people in the UAE alone, as well as building connections with our audience globally. “





On the relationship with fans: “At Milan, one of our main areas of focus is to build and strengthen our bond with our global fan base. We know the club is nothing without the loyalty and support of its fans. . We are aware that not all of our fans will have the opportunity to arrive at San Siro and see their favorite players in action, which is why in the last two years, especially in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, we have invested heavily. in the digital space. “





On responsibilities as CEO: “My management team and I understand that we are not only running a business, but we are also stewards of a very important social institution. We need to balance the need to be successful on the pitch, to be financially sustainable outside. from the pitch and to build the foundation for a club that fans can continue to be proud of for generations to come. “





On Milan Media House: “They allow us to manage the entire production and distribution process of our video content and to be more effective in strengthening the bond with our international fan base. In general, it’s about understanding where the football and entertainment, anticipating as much as possible what the fans of the future will want, and being able to adapt to their needs. “





On the club’s future after the pandemic: “During the pandemic, we quickly recognized the need to be able to adapt and be more digitally advanced to engage fans at a time when stadium football was at a standstill. That’s why we developed our presence in the digital world, a process that was, and continues to be, a continuous evolution, but which has been accelerated due to the pandemic “.





On his own health situation: “I was lucky, I had no symptoms and discovered this during an excellent routine check-up in Italy. I am fortunate to have a positive diagnosis and I am happy that I am now able to return to full-time focus on my duties to the club. “





On returning to San Siro after bad illness: “I will never forget my first match back at San Siro. It meant so much to me and my family that the fans welcomed me very warmly with a banner that said” Courage and tenacity, a warm welcome home “and sang” One of Us “before the game. It was a very emotional moment for me, which goes beyond football.”