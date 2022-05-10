The new Star Wars series about Ahsoka Tano has already started filming

After months of anticipation, the series of Ahsoka Tano finally began his filming.

This Monday and through a publication of the official account of starwars on Twitter it was confirmed that the program that will simply be called Ahsoka started filming.

For better or worse, that image included in the tweet of starwars it tells us nothing about this new series and only shows a chair with the symbol of the program in the context of a set and with a hat like those worn by Dave Filoni on its back.

Although at the moment there are not many official details, it is already clear that the series of Ahsoka will not only continue the story of the beloved character who appeared in The Clone Wars and Rebelsbut will take as a starting point his appearance in the second season of The Mandalorian to tell a story that will involve other well-known characters from the space franchise such as Sabine Wren (Natasha Liu Bordizzo) and Anakin Skywalker (Hayden Christensen).

Thus, although there is speculation of a plot with Thrawn, there is currently not much concrete information and, apart from the actors mentioned above and Rosario Dawson as Ahsoka, it is only clear that this production will involve Mary Elizabeth Winstead, Ivanna Sakhno and Ray Stevenson in roles. that are not yet disclosed.

Ahsoka It was developed by a creative team led by Dave Filoni as writer and executive producer, a role that Jon Favreau will also hold. All while Peter Ramsey (Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse) will direct some of its episodes.

While it is clear that the series will arrive through Disney Plus, Ahsoka It doesn’t have a release date yet.