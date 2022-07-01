Entertainment

The new stars that are added to the series of Mr. & Mrs. Smith

Photo of James James53 mins ago
0 36 2 minutes read

after the sound Phoebe Waller-Bridge’s departure from “Mr. & Mrs. Smith”many believed that the series was going to end in nothing, but Amazon protected the production that has just announced the new additions to the project that has donald glover Y Maya Erskin in the roles that Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie They played in the 2005 film.

Michaela Coel, John Turturro Y paul dano They are the actors who come to the series that has Glover as a writer and showrunner with Francesca Sloane.

Topics

Source link

Photo of James James53 mins ago
0 36 2 minutes read

Related Articles

Who is Machine Gun Kelly and how did he meet Megan Fox?

8 mins ago

What are the best romantic comedies of Julia Roberts

19 mins ago

OCS: the films and series to watch in July 2022 from Devils season 2 to the Treasure of Petit Nicolas – News Séries

20 mins ago

No, brides don’t have to lose weight, don’t ask.

30 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button