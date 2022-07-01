The new stars that are added to the series of Mr. & Mrs. Smith

after the sound Phoebe Waller-Bridge’s departure from “Mr. & Mrs. Smith”many believed that the series was going to end in nothing, but Amazon protected the production that has just announced the new additions to the project that has donald glover Y Maya Erskin in the roles that Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie They played in the 2005 film.

Michaela Coel, John Turturro Y paul dano They are the actors who come to the series that has Glover as a writer and showrunner with Francesca Sloane.

With the scripts finished and the cast nearing completion, the series is expected to start shooting in the next weeks.

The commented output of Phoebe Waller Bridge It happened in September of last year, and, according to the British, it was due to creative differences with the production, commanded by Donald Glover. Although the directors of Amazon Prime Video they liked the profile of the actress to lead this cast, after her departure they decided to accompany Glover to find the right replacement and not have to cancel the project long before it saw the light.

“Mr. & Mrs. Smith” tells the story of a married couple in which neither knows that they are both contract killers. When the couple learns the secret that one hid from the other, their lives turn into chaos. At the time the film was a box office success, and although it was not exactly praised by critics, the complicity and chemistry between Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie managed to cross the screen; so much so that the protagonists ended up starting one of the Hollywood’s most talked about love stories.

The long-awaited series of “Mr. & Mrs. Smith” It does not have a release date confirmed yet but it is expected to be in the first half of 2023.

