the new strategies of the House



Audi A1: the city car that looks like a crossover

Audi CEO Markus Duesmann teased in a recent interview that the German carmaker will no longer produce the Q2 and A1. Definitive stop for these two cars of the brand, which will soon be ‘replaced’ by larger luxury models.

Audi’s new goals

The complete elimination of the smaller models of the house will clearly not be sudden, but it will be a gradual process followed by the brand. Audi’s biggest goal is to increase profits. They therefore seem to completely change the cards for the brand, given that until now the compact SUVs had been the most successful models in sales. The managing director Duesmann specified that these smaller cars will no longer be made; the Q2, a successful car launched almost 6 years ago, in 2016, will have no successor, because the role of the brand has been completely revised within the Volkswagen Group.

The range will therefore be enriched with new cars, which will have nothing to do with these two compact models that will disappear gradually. The CEO’s words: “We are prioritizing other segments. We have also realigned Audi as a premium brand. We will limit our model range downwards and expand it upwards ”. As for the small A1 (here the price list) it seems that things can go differently. Maybe it won’t completely disappear from the brand’s production lines, but it will be transformed into a new model. It will probably be called the Audi A2, but it will have absolutely nothing to do with the old A2 that the House of the Four Rings produced in the past.

Audi’s next steps in the auto market

Chief Executive Markus Duesmann said he wanted to give “Priority to models with the highest profit share”. And he also underlined two important issues for the company, on the one hand there is the new Audi flagship, which will most likely arrive on the market starting from 2025 with ‘revolutionary’ innovations – it will in fact be built on a new platform and will see also a contribution of latest generation technological systems – on the other hand there is still the chip crisis to face (and Europe today presented a new ‘aid’ plan to revive the sector).

It is certainly no secret that the microchip crisis is increasing the difficulties of the auto sector, already deep for two years, due to the Coronavirus pandemic and the consequent lockdowns and forced closures for the containment of infections. For Audi, too, the shortage of semiconductors is significantly slowing down the production and delivery of new cars, and it is a problem that absolutely must be solved.

And finally, Audi’s strategy also veers towards the Chinese market, It is inevitable. In fact, it is possible that the Audi and Volskwagen brands decide to open a joint development center in China, in which to work at a fast pace for the production of hyper-connected and technological vehicles. There is a need to “go one step further in terms of connectivity, to satisfy customers,” says the CEO.