the new study could change the cards

In recent weeks, a new shock study on cholesterol has been carried out. Scientists have made a groundbreaking discovery: apparently this terrible disease would not cause heart and cardiovascular disease. Let’s find out in detail what it is.

We all know how important it is to take care of our body through ahealthy eating and moderate physical activity. In addition to being a great way to stay in shape, these healthy habits are also essential for the well-being of our body.

Unfortunately, in Europe we have been registered as the second country with a high risk of obesity and malnutrition, this also leads to an increase in cardiovascular diseases including diabetes and high cholesterol.

But in the last few hours a shocking study has been made on this very topic, in fact, the cholesterol high has always been associated with poor health, including cardiovascular disease.

We all know that if left untreated they can lead to stroke or heart attack, so much so that according to the World Health Organization it has confirmed that these diseases are the leading cause of death in the world.

However, a recent study showed that there is no connection between high cholesterol and serious illness. Let’s see in detail what they discovered.

High cholesterol wouldn’t increase the risk of heart attack, that’s what the study says

In recent weeks, some scientists from the Medicine and Health Sciences of Ireland have made a shocking discovery about high cholesterol. They initially denied that cholesterol can be lowered with the use of statins, in fact according to them it is an ineffective practice.

Then, going into more detail of the research, they also found that the correlation between high cholesterol and poor health isn’t all that true. So if up to now we have blamed heart attacks and strokes on this disease, we are very wrong.

In fact, it was previously thought that with high cholesterol the risk of heart disease is just around the corner.

Furthermore, the researchers added that one of the fundamental factors of this disease is definitely an unhealthy lifestyle and some bad choices that affect our health.

This may mean that in the future it is necessary to deepen this search to discover the truth. What do you think about it?