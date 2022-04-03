The new sub-variant XE detected in the United Kingdom: what we know- Corriere.it

Of Cristina Marrone

The child strain of BA.1 and BA.2 1 and according to initial estimates could be 10% more contagious than Omicron 2. In the UK, the variant has been detected in 637 cases so far.

The UK Health Security Agency (Ukhsca) has announced the new monitoring variant, XE, a recombinant mutation of the BA.1 and BA.2 strains. They have been officially detected since January 637 official cases in the UK. The recombinant variant occurs when an individual is infected with two or more variants at the same time, with the mixing of their generic material in the patient’s body.

Epidemiological data revealed a rate of growth of the sub-variant equal to 9.8% per week, higher than that of Omicron 2, although the scant data did not allow to determine with certainty the true growth rate and the scientists were unable to confirm whether the sub-variant XE has a real growth advantage. The first case was registered on January 19th.

Susan Hopkins, referral medical consultant of Ukhsca explained: The recombinant variants

they are not an unusual event, particularly when there are several variants in circulation and many have been identified in the course of the pandemic to date. As with other types of variants, most will die relatively quickly. Until now there is insufficient evidence to draw conclusions on the transmissibility, severity or efficacy of the vaccine.

The first estimates indicate a possible possibility for this “mix variant” growth rate advantage of about 10% over BA.2, but this fact requires further confirmation confirm theWorld Health Organization, in the latest update on the global trend of Covid-19. Although it is therefore assumed a 10% more contagiousness for XE compared to Omicron 2, WHO specifies that, as long as no significant differences are reported in the transmissibility of the mutant and in the characteristics of the disease it causes, including severity, XE will be considered a variant belonging to the Omicron family. The United Nations health agency will continue to monitor this and other mutations of the pandemic coronavirus.

Xe is certainly not the first recombinant variant to emerge during the coronavirus pandemic, and many have been reported in the past two years. The British agency itself has discovered two: XD (49 cases worldwide) and XF (38 cases), both derived from a combination of Omicron and Delta.