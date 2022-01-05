the new SUV on the streets of Courmayeur. Prices, output, engines, equipment, characteristics.

Less than two weeks from the expected arrival in the Italian dealers, scheduled for January 15th, the new Kia Sportage, a popular best-selling SUV which with the new generation, the fifth of the successful model, embraces the new stylistic course of the South Korean manufacturer, continues the countdown in view of the debut in our country.

An expectation that the new generation of Kia Sportage, which will be proposed in Italy with a price list starting from 29,950 euros, feeds itself by showing itself with a series of new official photos that immortalize the new SUV on the snowy streets of Courmayeur.

Sinuous muscles and elegant modernity

Immersed in a highly evocative landscape, the new Kia Sportage launches a further seduction offensive by enhancing its renewed design, full of charm and modernity. Full of attractiveness from the first glance, the new Sportage model offers a gritty front characterized by the renewed Tiger Nose grille, flanked by new boomerang-shaped headlights that integrate advanced LED DRL headlights.

Total electrification for the engine range

Kia offers the new Sportage with a whole range of electrified engines. The mild-hybrid technology supports the 150 and 180 hp petrol engines and the 115 and 136 hp diesel engines. Then there is the plug-in hybrid version, which will be available later with a base price of 35,950 euros, which relies on 1.6-liter petrol combined with the 66.9 kW electric unit, offering 265 hp of total power. In terms of trim levels, the range offers four options for the new Kia Sportage: Business, Style, GT Line and GT Line Plus.