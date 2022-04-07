The “new” symptoms of Covid-19 introduced by the Omicron variant

Great Britain updates the symptoms of Covid-19. For two years, the dedicated portal of the National Health Service has marked only three: dry and persistent cough, fever and loss or alteration of smell, i.e. anosmia, or taste (ageusia). Incidentally, with the sub-variants of Omicron the latter also look like a slightly less intense and widespread, although still present. Now he has decided to update the symptom list adding nine othersin order to raise the threshold of individual attention in a country where there is no longer any containment measure with respect to the pandemic.

The new symptoms are as follows: shortness of breath, fatigue, generalized pains, heachache, sore throat, stuffy or runny nose, loss of appetite and finally diarrhea and general feeling of exhaustion. As is known, and as anyone who has had Covid-19 knows, they are generic symptoms that can not only affect many other diseases, respiratory and not only, but also manifest itself partiallymoderate or not at all in the course of Sars-CoV-2 syndrome.

Symptoms have become even more frequent, albeit often very mildly, with Omicron and the other variants spreading since last November – the latest, XEis a recombinant that would seem 10% more contagious than the previous ones – which mainly affect, especially in vaccinated people, upper respiratory tract. It is no coincidence, among other things, that the British platform Zoe Covid Symptom Study led by Tim Spectiro of King’s College London of which we have often spoken, and through which British patients can independently report positivity and symptoms, signals recently that over 50% of positives no longer exhibit the old symptoms listed by the NHS.

Then there is precisely to take into account the variant XE: detected for the first time in the United Kingdom, which boasts an efficient tracking system, on January 19 it seems more transmissible than Omicron 2. The variant is under observation, too early to clarify the most frequent symptoms or the effectiveness of the vaccine. But for the moment the former seem to be the usual ones already seen before, associated with Covid-19 from Omicron 1 or 2, with cough, cold and fever. “So far there is not enough evidence to draw conclusions about the vaccine’s transmissibility, severity or efficacy,” said Susan Hopkins, senior medical consultant for the UK Health Security Agency (Ukhsca), an agency that is monitoring the variant.

Meanwhile in Italy, according to the sentinel hospitals of Fiaso, the Italian Federation of health and hospital companies, in the last week total Covid hospitalizations grow slightly. The upward trend, however, seems to be slowing down: it went from + 10.6% two weeks ago to 8.6% last week to 3.6% now and it concerns only ordinary hospitalizationssince ICU patients have stayed substantially stable. Even if the geographical differences are quite marked: in the North there is a reduction of 5% while in the Center there is an increase of 6% and in the South and in the islands hospitalizations grow by 9%.

