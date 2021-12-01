the new system, who collects the most (and how much) – Libero Quotidiano





2022 should be a good year for i retirees, which should receive extra money thanks to the revaluation of the checks and the revision of the personal income tax. It was published in the Official Gazette on Mef decree, which provides a gross increase of 1.7%: increase made possible by the adjustment of the pension for the current year compared to 2020. Therefore, the amount of the pension will change for over 22 million Italians, with variations linked to the income bracket of each pensioner.





As reported by Italy Today, it will return to tiered system which will result in an advantage for pensioners, given that the reductions in the revaluation rate will only apply to allowances that exceed certain thresholds. Therefore pensions up to 2,062 euros will meet the full increase of 1.7%; those between 2,063 and 2,577 euros will receive the revaluation of 1.53%; those over 2,578 euros will have an increase of 1.27%.





This translates into a nutshell as follows: a pension of 2 thousand euros gross per month will be increased by 34 euros, while a pension of 2,500 euros gross per month will receive 42 euros more. As evidenced by the Sole 24 Ore, the adjustment will also affect the value of the minimum pension treatment: the current 515.58 euros per month will become 524.34, while the social allowance will go from 460.28 to 468.10.



