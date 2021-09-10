the new tattoo is dedicated to Machine Gun Kelly?

The actress showed off a new tattoo during Sunday’s American Music Awards: fans say it’s a tribute to her new boyfriend

Megan Fox (PHOTO) dedicated a tattoo to Machine Gun Kelly? The fans of the actress are wondering who on Sunday, on the occasion of the American Music Awards, noticed the writing “el gunslinger“(Machine Gun Kelly’s nickname) on his collarbone.

Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox formalize the relationship on Instagram The actress and singer officially debuted as a couple on the red carpet of the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on the occasion of the American Music Awards 2020. Megan showed off a new tattoo on her collarbone, the words “el pistolero”: many are convinced it is a dedication to her boyfriend, nicknamed “gunslinger”. It seems that the two have decided to get a couple tattoo: in Kelly’s song “Banyan Tree (Interlude)”, a track from her album “Tickets to my Downfall”, you hear a conversation between the two that suggests the fact that they have made tattoo together. “Four months ago we were here and I met you. It’s not possible,” the actress is told to Kelly. Then again: “As if you had just tattooed my initials and I your nickname”.







Megan is a ‘passionate about tattoos. From Friedrich Nietzsche’s quote on her back to the Chinese character behind her neck, the actress has numerous drawings on her body, some of which she regretted. The “Transformers” star actually had a portrait of Marilyn Monroe on her forearm. “I admire a lot Marilyn Monroe, but I would never try to emulate it. I got the tattoo as a warning – he revealed to Us Weekly years ago – It warns me not to let the film industry treat me so badly ”. A few years later Megan Fox confirmed that she had removed the tattoo because of its “negative energy”. “I’m removing it. It’s a negative reference, because she suffered from personality disorders and was bipolar. I don’t want to attract this kind of negative energy into my life,” she explained to the Italian magazine Amica.

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly on the red carpet Megan wore a for the occasion green dress with geometric cuts by Azzi and Osta, while Machine showed off a white Balmain suit with a plunging neckline that revealed the tattoos on the chest. It was Megan ad announce the performance of Machine Gun Kelly on the AMA’s stage, where she sang “Bloody Valentine” (in whose video they starred together) and “My ex’s best friend”. “Once in a lifetime, magic can happen – she told the audience, adding – As for this next artist, we were all fascinated by her debut in 2012”. Loading... Advertisements

Brian Austin Green on a possible return with Megan Fox Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly were first seen together last June after her ex-husband, Brian Austin Green (with whom she has been married for ten years and with whom she has three children: Journey River, 4, Bodhi Ransom, 6 and Noah Shannon, 8), had announced the separation. The actress had formalized the new relationship via social media, last July.