The new tax plan: “suspended” rights

First of all, the fight againsttax evasion, then the protection of taxpayers. This is the meaning of article 1, paragraph 681 of law number 160 of 27 December 2019, which included the fight against tax evasion and prevention among the priority measures despite the limitations on citizens’ rights.

What does the Pnrr provide?

The pandemic, however, formally blocked the provisions of the end-2019 law in force shortly before the appearance of Covid-19. The executive wants to make up for lost time and that is why, among the objectives of the Pnrr of 2022, there are some protections in the context of tax evasion. As reported Italy today, to block those who go wrong “ the exercise of the right of the interested parties (taxpayers) to obtain from the data controller (Revenue Agency and Gdf), the confirmation or not that a treatment concerning them is in progress should be excluded In other words, the taxpayer subject to verification cannot exercise the right to know that a proceeding is in progress except, possibly, following a proven evasion.

What the report says

The Ministry’s report states that the taxpayers concerned cannot have access to the data and information that directly concern them. “ These rights should be deferred until the moment in which the interested party receives the invitation to regularize his tax position or the report of assessment, or until the receipt of a tax order. “. To protect themselves, the Mef’s address deed provides that general information with limitations to their rights may be published on the portals of the Revenue Agency and the Financial Police.

Taxpayers, at this point, would have only two cards in hand: that the data present in the tax registry “ are processed in accordance with the purposes for which each of them is collected and to obtain the correction of inaccurate personal data “. As mentioned before, the rights cannot in any case be exercised directly by the taxpayer but only by the Guarantor for the protection of personal data, the figure to which citizens must turn. With the law n.160 / 2019, Tax and Guard of finance can carry out risk analyzes with the limitations of the rights of the interested parties only if they are provided for by “ provisions of law or regulations governing the sector. “.