the new teaser trailer for Joel Coen’s film

A24 has released a new teaser trailer for The Tragedy of Macbeth, first work directed by Joel Coen without the collaboration of the brother Ethan, now convinced to abandon directing to devote himself completely to his work as a playwright. With protagonists Denzel Washington and Frances McDormand, the film premiered at New York Film Festival 2021 on September 24, while it will be released in US cinemas on December 25; it will then be available – also in Italy – on Apple TV + starting from January 14th. The rest of the cast also includes Bertie Carvel, Alex Hassell, Corey Hawkins, Kathryn Hunter, Harry Melling And Brendan Gleeson. Melling plays Malcolm, son of the Scottish king Duncan and a threat to the reign of Macbeth. Gleeson will play Duncan, the king of Scotland who is murdered by Macbeth with the complicity of his wife Lady Macbeth. Below is the first official trailer of the film.

The new teaser trailer for The Tragedy of Macbeth

A work of strong chiaroscuro and enchanting anger: the boldly inventive vision of “The Tragedy of Macbeth” by Joel Coen is a film that gazes open-mouthed at a painful world undone by blind greed and reckless ambition. With the meticulous portrayal of worn and world-weary characters, a surprisingly introspective Denzel Washington – he is the man who should be king, according to prophecy – and a Machiavellian Frances McDormand, his mistress, are a couple pushed into political assassination. – and upset with guilt – after the cunning predictions of a trio of “strange sisters” (a virtuoso interpretation by Kathryn Hunter). While echoing the prohibitive visual designs and proportions of Laurence Olivier’s classic 1940s Shakespeare adaptations, as well as harking back to the bloody medieval madness of Kurosawa’s “Blood Throne”, Coen’s tale of rage is entirely his. and undoubtedly seen with the eyes of today, it is the frightening representation of an amoral seizure of political power which, like its hero, sinks mercilessly into hell.