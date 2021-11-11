the New Technical Tools for Buy / Sell Signals

The first week of November was characterized for Bitcoin (BTC) by the development of a consolidation phase that did not offer particular ideas for operations, due to the repeated changes in trend that have characterized its development. The readings of the futures contract expiring in November, quoted in dollars on the CME, repeatedly hit lows in the 61000 area before taking an upward direction, just at the moment when a widening of the correction to the area of ​​58000 seemed more probable. At the time of writing, the futures contract is above 66600, with a gain of more than 8.50% compared to last Friday’s close.

UTXO Count Shock Ratio Oscillator, for short

Valuable insights into future price movements can be gleaned from a new type of technical indicator that is rapidly gaining ground among cryptocurrency traders. This is the UTXO Count Shock Ratio oscillator, designed to search for the ideal long or short entry points on different time scales. The term UTXO (transaction output) refers to the amount of digital currency that remains in the hands of any cryptocurrency holder, such as Bitcoin, after executing a transaction. The concept is identical to that of the “change” you receive in a physical store when making a cash transaction.

Unexpended crypto-fractions and their impact on prices

Cryptocurrency transactions work similar to cashier’s checks – you can’t exchange them for custom amounts, and you have to spend the full amount stored in that byte of data. But cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin are also unique in that transactions can be conducted using fractions of the cryptocurrency. This means that spending is not done using a single byte of data. For example, a purchase worth 1 Bitcoin can be made by recovering 0.6 BTC from one byte and 0.4 BTC from another. The “remainder” of each of these fractions is recorded in the UTXO database to be spent at a later time. As transactions multiply, the database is populated with change records from various transactions. When a transaction is completed and there are outputs that are not spent, they are deposited back into a database as input and can be used later for a new transaction. Comparing the updated value of UXTO with the price trend of any cryptocurrency allows in many cases to find extremely interesting technical selling or buying indications. The oscillator is also available for free online on various technical analysis platforms, easily traceable with any search engine.

The UXTO signal today 08/11

According to the reading given today by Varuni Trivedi, technical analyst and financial journalist for AmbCrypto, a new long signal from the UTXO oscillator was generated on Bitcoin / USD just today 8 November while prices quoted $ 61527. According to Trivedi, a possible return Prices in the $ 60k- $ 61k area would constitute a buying opportunity during the week.

