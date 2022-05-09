the new technique to find out

The diagnosis of the presence of tumors is very complex, so the researchers are trying to optimize the times.

When we talk about cancer and tumorswe refer to pathologies in which the timing related to diagnosis can make a difference in the fight against the disease. In fact, the diseased cells progressively spread throughout the body and need to more or less aggressive cures depending on the amount of organs affected. Discovering the presence of melanomas in time can actually allow us to defeat the diseaseBefore it’s too late.

For this reason, in recent years – many researchers have worked hard to devise technologies that are useful for identifying the diseased cells present in the body. Scientific progress has allowed us to make enormous strides forward in the fight against cancer, however, there seems to be a long way to go before we can calmly face the disease. Speaking of which, a group of researchers came up with a portable device, useful for locate diseased cells on our skin. Let’s explore the topic together.

Skin cancer: a new tool for diagnosis has been devised

The research is based on the conception that healthy skin tissue reflects the rays of millimeter waves unlike diseased cells. It is precisely through this concept that the classic takes place biopsy. Surgeons take a flap of skin from the critical area, and then analyze it through the waves. This leads to an accurate diagnosis of skin cancer.

Speaking of which, the researchers of the Stevens Institute of Technology have created a portable and economical device capable of applying the principle set out above. In fact, it is sufficient to place the device on the area, to be able to ascertain the presence or absence of skin tumors. “We are not trying to get rid of biopsies” – were the words of Negar Tavassolian, director of the Institute’s bio-electromagnetism laboratory – “But we want to provide doctors with additional tools and help them make better decisions”.

Also, such a tool inevitably turns out less invasive than the classic biopsy, which actually involves the creation of a small skin wound. In this way, one could avoid subjecting patients to this type of discomfort. Also because – in recent years – the number of biopsies performed has increased four times, contrary to the actual diagnosis of cancer.

The device is still in the process of experimentation, but the research results are nothing short of surprising. This new technology has been tested on 71 patients and the accuracy of the diagnosis found a sensitivity of 97%, as regards the specificity of the tumor, we refer to 98%. Consequently, the researchers can say they are satisfied with the results achieved at the moment.