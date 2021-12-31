Business

The new Tesla Model Y with structural battery is almost ready

A few days ago the bodywork of one was spotted Tesla Model Y which appears to have been specially designed for the new structural battery pack that Tesla started making at the Gigafactory of Austin, in Texas.

Tesla’s stated goal was to start Model Y production at the Texas factory by the end of the year; now we are, and to start production there are only the last details, so Tesla will arrive slightly late on the goal it had set itself, but not by much.

The production of the Model Y in Texas represents a crucial point for the growth of the company, and marks the arrival of the new version of the Model Y, equipped – as anticipated at the beginning – with a new structural battery pack made with 4680 type cells. The idea is to produce cylindrical cells of important dimensions, and to package them all in a single battery module that can also function as a structural platform on which to install the car body; on this platform you can directly install all those components that normally are on the bottom of the body, such as the guides for the seats. According to Elon Musk it is one Revolution absolute in terms of car production, a way of making cars destined to spread widely in the coming years.

The video, captured with a drone just a few days ago at the Gigafactory in Austin, shows us just one of the new bodies that Tesla is building for the new version of the Model Y; the video shows us just one of the pieces of this interesting puzzle that Tesla is trying to put together. It is possible that by tomorrow, the last of the year, Tesla will be able to build a first prototype of the new Model Y, but without a doubt the actual production will only begin during the first weeks of 2022, while production will reach its maximum volume only in the second half of the year, contributing to the declared objective of producing 2 million cars in the calendar year 2022.

