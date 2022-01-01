The new thin eyebrows of 2022: skinny brows

The eyebrows of 2022 are thin again: skinny brows will be the trend of the new year, luckily totally different from the ultra slim ones of the 90s.

Among the trends that will depopulate in 2022 there are, again, thin eyebrows. If a few years ago Rihanna on the cover of Vogue had upset the trends and for a moment there was a fearful return to the 90s with ultra-fine eyebrows, for 2022 there is a new version of the thin browbone: they are called skinny brows and we can’t deny they’re thinner than the bushy, wild brows we’ve gotten used to in recent years, but they have nothing to do, for the moment, with the brows that Angelina Jolie or Drew Barrymore wore 30 years ago that looked thin , linear and without a precise and enhancing shape.

The new thin eyebrows of 2022

For 2022 the eyebrows they become fine again: forget for a moment the thick and natural brow arches that have been popular for a few years, the new trend returns to an eyebrow subtle but defined. Fortunately, for now, we are not talking about going back to the ultra-thin browbone of the 90s, but about a defined and designed according to the shape of the face, simply a few millimeters thinner than what we have been used to seeing until now. The new trend was launched by Bella Hadid, who resized her eyebrow arch, accentuating the fine line even with make-up. No more wild fills and unnatural designs, the 2022 brow is subtle and yet proportionate.

If your arch is thick and dense, it will suit you rely on a brow specialist to redefine the shape to avoid ruining your eyebrows. If your brow is perfectly defined and you want to thin it yourself at home you can try to remove a row of hairs from your design, both in the upper and lower area. For emphasize the effect of subtle eyebrows with makeup you can follow the example of Bella Hadid, who skilfully darkened the central part of the eyebrow leaving the contours clearer, in order to create a finer and more subtle eyebrow optical effect. You can achieve this effect with both pencils and an eyebrow gel.