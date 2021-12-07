the new thriller coming to STARZPLAY

STARZPLAY , STARZ’s international premium streaming platform has released the official trailer for Express , his first original Spanish-language series produced by THE MEDIAPRO STUDIO, which premieres on January 16. Subscribers in Spain, Italy, France and Latin America will be able to stream new episodes every Sunday. As anticipated, the trailer has been released that offers viewers a taste of this gripping family drama.

Created by Iván Escobar, who is also a showrunner and writer along with Antonio Sánchez Olivas and Martín Suárez, Express tells the story of a criminal psychologist, Barbara (Maggie Civantos), and her family who are victims of a lightning kidnapping: a terrifying form of extortion that is spreading around the world and, in most cases, ends in violent murder. Aware that fear is the biggest business in the world, many use it as a quick way to make a profit. After her kidnapping, Barbara works as a negotiator in cases similar to hers and her main goal is to understand why she was kidnapped and to discover the people who broke her life and family.

In the series of eight episodes lasting one hour each we also find the Goya Kiti Mánver (El Inconveniente, Women on the verge of a nervous breakdown), Vicente Romero (Malaka, Cell 211) Loreto Mauleón (Patria) prize, Esteban Meloni (Los Internacionales, Vidas robadas), Alba Planas (SKAM), Ana Marzoa (Vis a vis – The price of redemption, Lifeline), Omar Banana (Veneno, Amor superdotado), Bernardo Flores (Women in Charge) and the young actresses Carmen Daza and Manuela Rojas. THE MEDIAPRO STUDIO executive producers are Laura Fdez Espeso, Javier Mendez, Javier Pons and Iván Escobar, as well as Mireia Acosta and Peter Tortorici for STARZPLAY.