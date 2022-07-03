The new thriller “En la mira” and the most watched productions this week on HBO Max

Most viewed recent productions on HBO Max. (HBO Max, Sony Pictures, Universal Pictures)

Titles arrived in June that are still fighting for a place on the select list of the most viewed of this streaming service. streaming, property of Warner Bros. Discover them below:

[Más series y películas que te recomendamos en Qué puedo ver]

#1: Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City

“Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City” stars Kaya Scodelario, Hannah John-Kamen, Robbie Amell, Tom Hopper and Avan Jogia. (Sony Pictures)

Canadian production and new film adaptation of Capcom video games. Once a mighty headquarters city for pharmaceutical giant Umbrella Corporation, Raccoon City is now a dying Midwestern town. The emigration of the great company left the city a kind of desert, with great evil brewing beneath its surface. When that evil is unleashed, a group of survivors come together to uncover the truth behind Umbrella and survive the night.

#2: Westworld

“Westworld” is a TV series, created and directed by Jonathan Nolan, a remake of science fiction, drama and intrigue. (HBOMax)

The story of Westworld It begins in a futuristic amusement park controlled by high technology. His field had androids whose physical appearance was equal to that of the human race, and due to them, visitors could unleash their instincts and live any kind of adventure or fantasy, no matter how dark it was, since the robots they won’t hurt you. However, with the passage of time, the machines revealed themselves and became a threat to humanity. It has four seasons, the last one recently released.

#3: The Soho Mystery

Psychological thriller about a young fashionista who is mysteriously able to travel back to the 1960s and meet her idol. (Universal Pictures)

the soho mystery is a psychological thriller that also combines fantasy and horror, starring Anya Taylor-Joy Y Thomasin McKenzie. This story follows the experiences of Eloise Ellie Turner, a 1960s fashion and music lover who dreams of becoming a designer. Her mother, also a designer, committed suicide during her childhood and occasionally appears to her as a ghost in mirrors. At first Ellie seems to enjoy it, but in the end it all becomes terrifying.

#4: In the crosshairs

Your life may depend on a call. (HBOMax)



“Axel is an employee of a call center who is used to complaints from his clients and an unbearable boss. Axel has a natural talent for dealing with people and their problems, until one day everything changes, when he receives a call from Figueroa Mont, a frustrated client who wants to unsubscribe. Fed up with the bureaucracy of the companies, Figueroa warns Axel that he is watching him through a telescopic sight attached to a high-precision rifle and that if he does not solve the problem, he is going to blow his head off”. This is how the synopsis of this Argentine production describes it.

#5: Is it love?

Hande Erçel and Kerem Bürsin, protagonists of “Could it be that it is love?”. (HBOMax)

Turkish production and a success in its country that is also stealing the attention of HBO Max subscribers. It shows the life of a nice young aspiring architect, who crosses paths with the son of her boss, with whom she initially has a hate relationship that in the end can turn into love. Could it be that it is love? is a comedy-romance production.

Others that are occupying the last but not less important places are:

#6 Fantastic Beasts: Dumbledore’s Secrets

#7 Superman and Lois

#8 Irma Veep

#9 Game of Thrones

#10 Ghostbusters: Legacy

Finish enjoying this long weekend with hbo max!

CONTINUE READING:

Titles not to miss on Disney Plus this weekend

The success that made Will Smith the biggest star of his era reached his 25th birthday

“The Summer I Turned Pretty”: Another Powerful Jenny Han Story That Is Already A Hit