The new TIM fiber up to 10 times faster, more powerful, stable and safer

TIM confirms itself as a protagonist in the innovation and development of next-generation networks and services and now offers, with the Magnifica offer, ultra-broadband connections in FTTH-XGS-PON fiber optic, multiplying by 10 times the speed allowed by the current ones. connections.

Magnifica provides a connection with speeds of up to 10 Gbps in download and 2 Gbps in upload and thanks to the TIM TS + technological solution, it guarantees a powerful, stable and secure connection in every corner of the house, thanks to WiFi6 combined with the certification of TIM technicians and Safe Web Plus service also extended to all SIM cards in the family.

Magnifica also provides dedicated assistance with priority access to Customer Service and TIM stores.

The family will be able to connect up to 100 devices and follow entertainment content such as football and favorite TV series in high definition, carry out video conferences, compete online with the games of the moment, as well as manage home automation through devices with voice assistance.

With Magnifica, TIM also launches two new offers for fiber, with different levels of performance and services included to meet different needs: Executive (up to 2.5 Gigabits per second) e Premium (up to 1 Gigabit per second).

