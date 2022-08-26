The new title of the spin off of ‘TWD’ about Maggie and Negan

Minor spoilers for ‘The Walking Dead’ below!



the spinoff by Lauren Cohan and Jeffrey Dean Morgan already has a new name.

The duo will continue to bring The Walking Dead universe to life following the series finale last season. Their characters, Maggie and Negan travel to New York to explore the post-apocalyptic “big apple”..

The original title of the series was: ‘Isle of the Dead’ (‘Island of the dead’) but, according to reports Entertainment Weeklythe producers of the series have decided to change it to ‘The Walking Dead: Dead City‘ (‘The Walking Dead: Dead City’).

‘The Walking Dead: Dead City‘ is planning your premiere in 2023, because production has already started. New Jersey will be the “double” of New York for the filming of this spin off.

In the comic-con last month, the producer Scott M Gimpleannounced that Maggie and Negan will find a New York “chaotic and falling apart” as they go north.

“It’s a madhouse, and [Maggie y Negan] they fully enter it.Gimple promised.There are many conflicts. A lot of action. There are zip lines the walkers they are insane.”

“City rats are another craze. Eli Jorné, who is showrunner, is doing an amazing job with that right now.”

Jeffrey Dean Morgan wait to ‘The Walking Dead: Dead City‘ can tie in with other spinoffs in the franchise, and would love a crossroads between Negan and Alicia from ‘Fear the Walking Dead‘after the departure of the actress Alycia Debham Carey of the series.

After the broadcast of the exit scenes of the actress, Morgan he wrote on twitter: “What is going to happen now? Whatever it is, I’m here. Congratulations on an amazing trip.“. After this, he continued: “The world ‘The Walking Dead‘ will miss you… And will patiently wait for your return. How would you like New York?”

‘The Walking Dead‘ Is available in streaming between Netflix Series. And it is broadcast on FOX Spain.