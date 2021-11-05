the new titles of the week and the month, while the rollout of the RTX 3080 plan begins – Nerd4.life

Like every week, NVIDIA updates us with the releases of the moment and those of the month of the service GeForce Now among which we also find unreleased titles that as regards November are Bakery Simulator, Bright Memory: Infinite, Epic Chef, Farming Simulator 22 and The Last Stand: Aftermath.

In the meantime, the rollout of the new plan in the United States has begun NVIDIA GeForce Now RTX 3080 which for 99.99 euros every six months allows you to play the titles of your library, as long as they are obviously supported by the NVIDIA service, with resolution up to 1440p at 120 frames per second on a computer and in 4K on Shield TV HDR. However, pre-orders remain open, until availability is exhausted, in view of the activation of the service in Europe which will begin in December.

Among the new titles of the GeForce Now service there is also Recipe for Disaster, a culinary management software just released in the early access version

GeForce Now: headlines of the week

Recipe For Disaster (new game launch on Steam)

Let’s Build a Zoo (new game launch on Steam and Epic Games Store)

Age of Darkness: Final Stand (Steam)

Road Redemption (Steam)

GeForce Now: the other games of November