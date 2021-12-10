the new trailer dedicated to the story from the stage of The Game Awards 2021

As scheduled Elden Ring was among the protagonists of The Game Awards 2021 with a new story trailer that pays tribute to the collaboration between writer George RR Martin and developer Hidetaka Miyazaki.

The stage of the festival dedicated to the best video games of the year has turned the spotlight on the highly anticipated role-playing game by From Software and Bandai Namco. The new trailer for Elden Ring focuses on the history of soulslike written by the famous author George RR Martin, already known for the epic saga of Game of Thrones, and made playable by the skilful hand of Hidetaka Miyazaka. Set in the magical Lands Between, the events of the title start shortly after the destruction of the eponymous ring whose fragments have been dispersed throughout the territory, once blessed by the Elden Ring and the Eldtree. Now the pieces of the ring are in the possession of Queen Marika’s semi-divine sons, corrupted by the power of the heirloom. It will be up to the players, in the role of a Tarnished, to recover all the fragments and restore the ring.

Before leaving you to the movie, we remind you that Elden Ring will be released on PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X / S, PS4 and PS5 on February 25, 2022.