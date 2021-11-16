The new trailer for Don’t Look Up, the disaster movie with Leonardo DiCaprio • Universal Movies

Netflix today released the new trailer for Don’t Look Up, the disaster movie directed by Adam McKay, with a stellar cast led by Leonardo Dicaprio And Jennifer Lawrence.

As is well known, the film will follow the events of two astronomers called to warn the world of the future impact of a comet on Earth. Don’t Look Up will arrive in a select number of theatersDecember 8, while on Netflix from December 24th. Director Adam McKay for Don’t Look Up will count on a cast of fear led as anticipated by Leonardo Dicaprio. With the Oscar-winning actor, in fact, space for Jennifer Lawrence, Meryl Streep, Cate Blanchett, Jonah Hill, Timothée Chalamet, Ariana Grande, Himesh Patel, Kid Cudi, Matthew Perry, Rob Morgan, Mark Rylance, Michael Chiklis and Tomer Sisley.

PLOT: Astronomy graduate Kate Dibiasky (Jennifer Lawrence) and Professor Randall Mindy (Leonardo DiCaprio) make an extraordinary discovery: a comet orbiting within the solar system. The first problem is that it is on a collision course with Earth. And the other? This doesn’t seem to interest anyone. Apparently, alerting humanity to a threat the size of Mount Everest is an awkward event to deal with. With the help of Dr. Oglethorpe (Rob Morgan), Kate and Randall set out on a media tour that takes them from the office of the indifferent President Orlean (Meryl Streep) and his servile son and chief of staff Jason (Jonah Hill), to The Daily Rip station, a lively morning show hosted by Brie (Cate Blanchett) and Jack (Tyler Perry). Six months after the comet’s impact, continually managing the news and grabbing the attention of the social media obsessed public before it’s too late turns out to be an incredibly comic undertaking. What will make the whole world look up?