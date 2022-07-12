The new trailer for Ms. Marvel anticipates an epic finale that “will change everything” in the Disney + series

For six weeks (which will be tomorrow), Ms. Marvel has been the House of Ideas series that has accompanied us on Disney Plus. In a way, she has been responsible for livening up the wait between Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness and Thor: Love and Thunder.

Iman Vellani became the live-action iteration of kamala khana young Pakistani-American who is a big fan of superheroes, especially Captain Marvel, who discovers that she herself has superhuman powers.

Although the series differs greatly from the comics, especially when it comes to Kamala’s powers, much of the Marvel fandom has welcomed the character.

That has not prevented, of course, that the Disney Plus series has garnered its criticism for the excessive use of Pakistani culture or for having a more youthful target audience.

Be that as it may, Tomorrow the final episode of the first season of Ms. Marvel will arrive and his latest trailer anticipates an ending that “will change everything.”

Interspersing footage already seen with new scenes, the big news is that, finally, we will see Kamala in her iconic suit. We can also see Kamran using her powers, although we don’t know if against Ms. Marvel or alongside her.

The Damage Control Department re-enters the scene, and could be an element to beat in this season finale.

After saying goodbye to the Disney Plus series, Ms. Marvel is already looking at 2023, when she will participate in The Marvels, along with Carol Danvers/Captain Marvel (Brie Larson) and Monica Rambeau/Photon (Teyonah Parris).

The EPIC FINAL is almost here ⚡ Be the first to experience the finale of Marvel Studios’ #MsMarvel this wednesday on @DisneyPlus. pic.twitter.com/1YBAVCpfQ9 — Ms. Marvel (@msmarvel) July 11, 2022

Meanwhile, the next general stop of the Marvel Cinematic Universe will be She:Hulk: Lawyer She-Hulk, coming to Disney Plus next 17 of August.

What do you expect from the final episode of Ms. Marvel? Has the series starring Iman Vellani met your expectations (good or bad)?