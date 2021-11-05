The new trailer for Red Notice, the Netflix movie starring Dwayne The Rock Johnson, Gal Gadot and Ryan Reynolds

Netflix has just released the new trailer for Red Notice, new film with Dwayne The Rock Johnson, Gal Gadot And Ryan Reynolds and which will be distributed by the streaming platform next November.

Netflix will release its new film on November 12th Red Notice, a film presented a couple of months ago and to which a short clip was also dedicated during the last Netflix event TuDum. The aforementioned actors, Dwayne The Rock Johnson, Gal Gadot and Ryan Reynolds, will be the protagonists of this action film that will see the protagonist John Hartley, played by The Rock, an Interpol police officer on the trail of the skilled thief Sarah Black, known as The Bishop (Gal Gadot), and to pursue his purpose he will be forced to make a deal with another thief, Nolan Booth, played by Ryan Reynolds. The title refers to the “red noticand ”, or the arrest warrant that the policeman receives to track down the two hardened criminals.

Red Notice immediately aroused great interest, being the most expensive film made by Netflix. From the clips released so far it looks like the film will have a fair amount of action. The film is directed by Rawson Marshall Thurber, produced by the same Dwayne Johnson and da Rawson Marshall Thurber, Dany Garcia, Hiram Garcia And Beau Flynn, while the music was made by Steve Jablonsky. In addition to the three main actors, they also appear in the cast Chris Diamantopoulos And Ritu Arya. Dwayne Johnson was recently involved in the making of the new film of the DC Extended Universe, Black Adam, in which he plays the homonymous protagonist: on the occasion of the last one DC Fandome 2021 A first trailer for the sequel to Shazam, which you find available on Amazon.it.

Below, you can find the new Italian trailer for Red Notice:

We remind you that Red Notice will be available on the Netflix streaming platform on November 12th.