the new trailer for season 19 shows the jump in time

Anyone who is passionate about medical dramas knows very well the success of Grey’s Anatomy. That is why a good part of the audience is expectant about the continuation of this series that continues to expand with new challenges and characters that steal the hearts of viewers. Good news for them! because the season 19 just released a new trailer that reveals a fundamental detail for this new installment: a jump in time.

Created by Shonda Rhimes, this story originally began in 2005 to tell the story of hospital residents who become great surgeons while trying to make their professional but also personal lives compatible. By showing the intimacy of these doctors, it was inevitable that fans wanted to know everything about each one of them. And its production did nothing but continue to broadcast seasons that seemed to have no end.

In this sense, ABC released a new trailer for part 19 of this drama that is ready to come back. Although it is not the first time that the television network anticipates what this installment will be like, it did incorporate a clip that changes everything. It’s about a six month time skip which takes place between the end of season 18 and the episodes that will soon see the light of day to the joy of loyal fans of the fiction starring Ellen Pompeo.

As will be? You must remember that at the close of the last installment, the Gray Sloan Memorial Hospital lost its residency program accreditation, in addition to marking the departure of a few characters. While Catherine and Richard decided to take a sabbatical, Bailey quit and Teddy fled Seattle with Owen. Likewise, the great protagonist of this story, Meredith, received the call from Jackson to become interim Chief of Surgery.

In this way, season 19 -which will begin on October 6– will welcome five new interns as the hospital tries to regain its prestige. It is not a minor detail, especially considering that these characters appear to compensate for the few episodes that Ellen Pompeo will have on the screen after she joined other projects. New characters, iconic returns and an engaging plot will be part of ABC’s strategy to fill Meredith’s void with only 8 chapters.