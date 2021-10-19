The new trailer for The Batman is out

Here we are! After months if not years of waiting, continuous postponements, a pandemic and the risk never really concrete but still hovering in the background of never seeing it, The Batman is among us. That is: his new trailer, which follows the teaser of more than a year ago in which we were pleased to discover that Robert Pattinson’s Batman seems more interested in beating than in talking. Since then 14 months of almost silence have passed, from which we come out thanks to this:

This content is imported from YouTube. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

I am a huge fan of strategy of tension creative of the DC, that is the Christian Democracy one of the two creative poles that even those who are not interested in comics have come to know in recent years of superheroes in the cinema. DC also has the fame of that messenger, who has not yet really cracked the code that is needed to make a franchise mesh instead of making it limp between reboot, retcon and all these other bad words that characterize the cinema of today. And his strategy can be summed up as follows: we throw various things against the wall, let’s see which one sticks, as you say? none? perfect, let’s make another Batman.

The metaphorical corpse of poor Ben Affleck, who in turn had taken the place of the ever metaphorical corpse of Christian Bale just four years after his artistic demise, was still hot when it began to be talked about. The Batman, yet another blow in the towel for the character after the only relative success received by the version of Mr. Jenniferlopez, so little loved that he did not deserve even a film of his own but only side roles or co-star. To re-incarnate for the umpteenth time the Bat Man, we discovered in 2019 when the apocalypse was still far away and the world was a carefree place, it would have been Robert Pattinson, a poor man who will carry the curse of have done Twilight despite the titanic efforts made by himself, through career blows, cinephilia and authorship, in the years following the end of that franchise, to remove the experience from collective memory.

How much fun we had at the time! We could still laugh at RobPatz and his love story with Kristen Stewart, and the idea of ​​another new Batman seemed pretty nice all in all – it was clear that the road taken with Affleck would lead nowhere, if not, but we couldn’t know that yet, to Zack Snyder’s version of the Justice League, an achievement that in the academic world has been described as “ah well then”. Of course, there was, then as now, always the same doubt: do we really need a new film, yet another one that starts from scratch, about Batman?

Warner Bros.

A similar hypersaturation experiment has been conducted in recent years by the aforementioned Marvel, which has changed the face of Spider-Man at least three times: first, in the mists of time, Tobey Maguire, then a very nasty attempt with Andrew Garfield, finally the current version, canonized and consecrated with the entry in the Avengers, played by Tom Holland, and who will soon be back with a new film. It went relatively well: people got a little fed up with the fact that every new Spider-Man movie has to make us see Uncle Ben’s death all over again, the radioactive spider bite and all those plot beats that characterize the origins of Spider-Man; and in fact with the passing of the films and the reboots those beats have become more and more rarefied, almost taken for granted, up to the sensational idea of ​​taking the sweet and adorable Aunt May and turning her into a sexy icon.

Batman has less room to maneuver to accomplish such an operation. His story is much more monochromatic, it is not a meeting of drama and comedy with a high degree of possible empathy and identification, but the consistently tragic story of an overprivileged billionaire who experiences a personal drama and comes out as pissed off as a buffalo and determined to spend his sizeable fortune to become a slightly bundled crime fighter vigilante. The elements are always the same (the shooting in the alley, the cave with the bats, the wise butler and surrogate father figure), and in one way or another they are found, in various more or less re-chewed versions, in all the films that involving Batman since Tim Burton.

Warner Bros. Loading... Advertisements

As will Matt Reeves, director and co-writer along with Peter Craig, one who began his career writing The Town, to avoid the trap of a film that takes half its time to justify its very existence by repeating the lesson from memory for the umpteenth time? From what I understand by reading the Wiki page of the film which contains the official synopsis communicated in the press by Warner Bros., it will do so by whistling and looking elsewhere. That synopsis begins with the words “in his second year fighting crime”, which means that The Batman it will start (net of an inevitable creed intro explains, perhaps made in the form of an hyperstized cartoon with a roaring Robert Pattinson voiceover) in medias res, with a superhero who has already begun to do his job instead of a beginner who is building a career.

Basically it is as if The Batman if it were the sequel to a film it doesn’t exist, so much so that Selina Kyle / Catwoman also appears, that is the most classic of the “sequel characters” of the whole Batmanian film canon. It will be Zoë Kravitz, who already from this trailer proves once again the assumption that if you put Catwoman in a Batman movie, people will ignore Batman to focus on Catwoman. It’s not just a question of aesthetics, also because Pattinson is also a nice piece of beef, but rather, I think, a consequence of the fact that we are a little fed up with Batman. That we always like him a lot, but we can no longer bear to torment ourselves with him thinking about that alley.

Warner Bros.

The more the years pass, the more difficult it is to identify with Batman or even think that he is “the good”, as people who do not know comics normally do and imagine that they are only black or white (but no, even there they invented the colors !). Batman is 1%, he is a privileged narcissist who puts his money at the service of a mission of justice, of course, but of his justice, which is often confused with revenge and has always had a minimum of bias. He is, I wrote above and I repeat, a little fascist, a little superman, a little executioner above the institutions and whose very existence is linked to the fact that people in the institutions have mistrust, in them and in law enforcement; it’s a one-man alternative police force, and in the history of mankind, alternative police forces have never been a good idea.

We therefore prefer to focus on the Batmanesque universe, on the vast and colorful collection of characters that revolve around Bruce Wayne – good or bad or half. It is, I think, the reason why we complain about the umpteenth Batman reboot but then we are kidnapped by it anyway and we end up going to see it en masse: because the circus that is in town in Gotham City is always interesting, at least in theory; because the variations on the theme of the various Penguin, Joker, Riddler or Catwoman have always been the main attraction since the days of Michael Keaton, and have never disappointed, even in the most contestable versions of the franchise (yes, I mean those of Schumacher, who they will also have all the faults of this world but they have unforgettable villains).

Warner Bros.

But one thing in particular struck me about this trailer, and it struck me because it brings the focus back to Batman and not the rest of the film. And I’m not talking about the Batmobile that I’ve seen called “obscene” on the Internet and I really wonder what they fed you at an early age because it looks gorgeous to me. I’m talking about the fact that this Batman, the one played by the ex-vampire who glitters, is far less in control of himself and even the plight of his illustrious predecessors. It takes a considerable amount of blows and blows in the face in these two minutes of trailer, and it returns three times as much. And he does it, it seems, because he’s still pissed off and looking for his way; I understand Batman right, but if there ever is a movie where we see him breaking his number one rule and killing someone, that’s it, The Batman could be the right one, at least judging by the garra demonstrated in these preview images.

And who knows that this does not pave the way for something Batman has been missing for a while: a good film in which the action component is not overshadowed and treated as a necessary evil, but is central to the staging and also , if you really insist, to define the character. Do you think about it? A Batman movie in which the beating scenes are well shot. Could it be a karmic reward for the past two years? We will find out, barring further problems, in March 2022.

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io