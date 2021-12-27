News

The new trailer for the movie “The Batman”

Photo of Zach Shipman Zach Shipman59 mins ago
0 17 1 minute read


Warner Bros. has released a new trailer for the film The Batman, directed by Matt Reeves and starring Robert Pattinson in the role of Batman. In the video, titled The Bat and the CatCatwoman character, played by Zoe Kravitz, also appears as she tries to recruit Batman to work with her.

The Batman, which will arrive in Italian cinemas on March 3, 2022, sees Pattinson as the tenth actor to play Batman in a live-action production after Val Kilmer, Lewis G. Wilson, Robert Lowery, Adam West, Micheal Keaton, George Clooney, Christian Bale, Kevin Conroy and Ben Affleck. The actor received the role right after the departure of the latter, who played the character of DC Comics in Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice And Justice League.

Made by Warner Bros. and directed by Reeves himself – who also wrote the film with Mattson Tomlin – The Batman will also be played by Zoë Kravitz (Selina Kyle / Catwoman), Andy Serkis (Alfred), Colin Farrell (Penguin), Paul Dano (Riddler), Jeffrey Wright (Commissioner Gordon), John Turturro (Carmine Falcone), Jayme Lawson (Bella Reál ) and Peter Sarsgaard (Gil Colson).

Here is the previous trailer.

Read also:

Enter the Telegram channel of Fumettologica, click here. Or follow us on Instagram, Facebook and Twitter.


Photo of Zach Shipman Zach Shipman59 mins ago
0 17 1 minute read
Photo of Zach Shipman

Zach Shipman

Zach is 47 years old and writes gaming technology and entertainment news for us. Every news of him is very true, so he is our writer. Suhail has 5 years of writing experience. Zach Email: zach@d1softballnews.com

Related Articles

Keanu Reeves, Marvel and DC at war to sign him? The rumor that makes fans dream

October 21, 2021

review of the latest James Bond with Daniel Craig – MangaForever.net

October 1, 2021

How beauty canons change, Kardashian’s 14 years later

2 weeks ago

Harry, “go back to London in September.” And this time (maybe) also with Meghan Markle

July 18, 2021

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button