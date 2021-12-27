The new trailer for the movie “The Batman”

Warner Bros. has released a new trailer for the film The Batman, directed by Matt Reeves and starring Robert Pattinson in the role of Batman. In the video, titled The Bat and the CatCatwoman character, played by Zoe Kravitz, also appears as she tries to recruit Batman to work with her.

The Batman, which will arrive in Italian cinemas on March 3, 2022, sees Pattinson as the tenth actor to play Batman in a live-action production after Val Kilmer, Lewis G. Wilson, Robert Lowery, Adam West, Micheal Keaton, George Clooney, Christian Bale, Kevin Conroy and Ben Affleck. The actor received the role right after the departure of the latter, who played the character of DC Comics in Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice And Justice League.

Made by Warner Bros. and directed by Reeves himself – who also wrote the film with Mattson Tomlin – The Batman will also be played by Zoë Kravitz (Selina Kyle / Catwoman), Andy Serkis (Alfred), Colin Farrell (Penguin), Paul Dano (Riddler), Jeffrey Wright (Commissioner Gordon), John Turturro (Carmine Falcone), Jayme Lawson (Bella Reál ) and Peter Sarsgaard (Gil Colson).

Here is the previous trailer.

