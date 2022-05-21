The new trailer for Thor: Love and Thunder could arrive on Monday

Thor: Love and Thunder released its first trailer on April 18, more than a month ago. With the film about to be released in theaters on July 8, everything indicates that Marvel will release a new trailer for Thor: Love and Thunder in the coming days.

The first trailer for Thor: Love and Thunder It gave us several clues about what we can expect from the film, and also let us see the final appearance of its characters. But we always want more.

VIDEO First trailer for Thor: Love and Thunder, the new UCM that hits theaters in July

According to Daniel Richtman, The new trailer for Thor: Love and Thunder will be released next Monday, May 23. Presumably he will be able to see new images of the film and surely more details of the plot.

The Return of Natalie Portman as Jane Foster was one of the highlights of the previous trailer, not only because the character had been absent in Thor: Ragnarök but because now he was coming back in style as God of Thunder. Thanks to the trailer, we got our first look at Natalie Portman wielding Thor’s hammer.

The keys to the trailer for Thor: Love and Thunder, the UCM movie with Chris Hemsworth and Natalie Portman

We also had the opportunity to see a Thor in his younger version, running through the woods in his comics outfit and winged helmet. Fidelity to the comics was one of the most applauded points, with Thor and Korg contemplating the corpse of Falligar the Gigantic.

neither was missing The unforgettable Fat Thor who first appeared in Avengers: Endgameand who is now shown training to regain his muscular body.

Finally, it is worth mentioning the iconic the return of the protagonists of Guardians of the Galaxywith Star Lord, Drax, Groot, Rocket, Nebula and Mantis, who will have some presence in the new MCU movie waiting for them to give it their all Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 next year.