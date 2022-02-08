the new trailer of the director shows eighteen minutes of gameplay – Nerd4.life

The new trailer from Lost Arkcalled the Director’s Trailer, shows the beauty of eighteen minutes of gameplay, for what promises to be a truly explosive title. The official launch will take place on February 11, 2022 on Steam, but those who have had the opportunity to play it (in Alpha) have already left enthusiastic reviews for the work of Smilegate RPG, published by Amazon Games. Just think that 95% of the nearly 2,000 reviews are positive.

The video itself, divided into various chapters, is a long series of moments of the game, which show the mechanical of what appears to be an ultra-refined action RPG that is really packed with content. The title of the trailer comes from the comment of Keum Kang Sun, the director, who explains the reasons for the various choices made during development.

Interesting that pleasant moments are also shown, such as a snowball fight or a public swimming pool in which the heroes can bathe as if they were on vacation. Be that as it may, most of the scenes show the rich fantasy scenario in which players will find themselves living and collaborating.

If you are still not convinced of the goodness of Lost Ark, check out the trailer. However, when it is launched you can try it without spending anything, since it is a free-to-play.