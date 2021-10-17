News

the new trailer shows a gothic gothic with many familiar enemies

Warner Bros. and DC Comics unveiled the trailer on Saturday at the DC Phantom event, where the comic company also released new trailers for “The Flash” and “Black Adam”. (Warner Bros. owns Warner Media, the parent company of CNN.)

The trailer for “The Batman,” directed by Matt Reeves, reveals that bulletproof Robert Pattinson, the superhero’s current familiar style of muttering and berating, constantly hits dark light, anonymous grunts.

“When that light hits the sky, it’s not just a call. It’s a warning, ”says the voice in a scene from Bad Signal.

Jose Gravitz, wearing a wig, plays Selena Kyle or Catwoman, and the trailer features Paul Dano as the Riddler and the almost unrecognizable Colin Farrell as the Penguin.

“It’s a powder cake,” whispers a voice about a great explosion and the Riddler’s rival. “

Both the Riddler and the Penguin have a different cycle from what they appeared in the previous franchise. Danny Divido played the penguin in “Batman Returns” in 1992 and Jim Carrey adopted Riddle in 1995’s “Batman Forever,” both of which provided a fun camper corner from this latest trailer.

Batman is one of these The firm’s most important and profitable rights. According to ComScore, the series has grossed over $ 5 billion worldwide at the box office. Pattinson recently joined the ranks of other famous actors, including Michael Keaton, Christian Bale, and Ben Affleck, who wore the patch suit.

Warner Bros. also took some of DC Entertainment’s most beloved characters in a new direction and focused on personal and adult-centered stories. “The Batman” appears to be the latest film to follow this trend.

“The Batman” will be released in theaters in March 2022 after being delayed twice by the 19 government epidemic.

CNN’s Frank Pallotta contributed to the report.

