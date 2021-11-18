the new trailer shows the factions – Nerd4.life

THQ Nordic has published a new trailer from ELEX II to show them in action factions with which you can interact during the adventure, which will take place in the world of Megalan.

As visible in the video, the factions are:

the Berkerker , skilled wizards who use the power of Elex to perform their magic and who have managed to transform the desert of Tavar into a lush land;

, skilled wizards who use the power of Elex to perform their magic and who have managed to transform the desert of Tavar into a lush land; the Outlaw , faction scattered throughout the game world, kicked out of its base by the berserkers;

, faction scattered throughout the game world, kicked out of its base by the berserkers; the Alb , returned after the defeat suffered in Elex, now much friendlier and less prone to abuse than Elex;

, returned after the defeat suffered in Elex, now much friendlier and less prone to abuse than Elex; the Cleric , lovers of technology and mechanics, creators of powerful robots moved by the Elex, decimated by the war against the Albs;

, lovers of technology and mechanics, creators of powerful robots moved by the Elex, decimated by the war against the Albs; the Morkon, a completely new faction, made up of survivors who have lived underground and in isolation for years, founding their own religion.

Consider that those described are all playable factions in ELEX II, which therefore promises to be a very varied title from this point of view, as well as replayable several times to get to know all the possibilities offered (each faction will give access to different abilities and let’s imagine which will all have specific quest lines).

For the rest, we remind you that ELEX II will be released on March 1, 2022 on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One and Xbox Series X and S. While you wait, replay the highly underrated ELEX, which is worth it.